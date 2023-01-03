ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
European Markets Clock Best Week Since November as Investors Digest U.S. Jobs Report

LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.1% higher provisionally, marking a 3.4% rise for the week — its best performance since mid-November. All sectors were in the green....
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More

Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows

LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade

DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia

Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...

