Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
European Markets Clock Best Week Since November as Investors Digest U.S. Jobs Report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.1% higher provisionally, marking a 3.4% rise for the week — its best performance since mid-November. All sectors were in the green....
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More
Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows
LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
BofA Top Banker Rick Sherlund Predicts 2023 Tech Comeback, Delivers Bullish Software Call
Bank of America top banker Rick Sherlund sees a major market shift ahead. According to Sherlund, optimism surrounding technology stocks will make a comeback this year — but the key is weathering upcoming earnings season first. "What we need to do is de-risk 2023 numbers," the firm's vice chair...
Silvergate Capital Tanks More Than 40% After Crypto Bank Discloses Massive Fourth-Quarter Withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
China's NetEase Buys Gaming Studio Involved in Major Titles Including Halo Infinite and Minecraft
NetEase announced on Friday it had acquired Canadian gaming studio SkyBox Labs which is co-developing major games including Halo Infinte and working on Minecraft. SkyBox labs will operate independently under NetEase, China's second-biggest gaming company. The two companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. NetEase has ramped...
Who Is Bernard Arnault? The New World's Richest Person Admires Buffett and Jobs While Running Louis Vuitton and Dior
When Elon Musk became the first person in history to lose more than $200 billion in net worth, the door opened for someone new atop the rankings of the world's wealthiest people. That would be France's Bernard Arnault, the 73-year-old co-founder and CEO of LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate known...
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer's Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed.
Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia
Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
