Portland, OR

NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation

Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Mavs waive veteran guard Kemba Walker

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Kemba Walker. Walker (6-0, 184) signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 29, 2022, and played in nine games (1 start) for Dallas with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. In his start at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2022, Walker scored a season-high 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 73

Greetings from Indianapolis. Despite getting into town late, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, got up bright and early to record the 73rd edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics on this week's show include... • One more...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting

The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

'Stay Ready' Lakers Pluck Hawks Wings

After a team win torched by the Heat Wednesday, the Lakers were back at it again in DTLA with a 130-114 win over the Hawks. They’ve now won four consecutive games, with four different starting lineups. Tonight marks their longest win streak of the season. Despite domination from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: Historic pace for 40-point games

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. 40-point games. We’re a little less...
UTAH STATE
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2023

New Orleans (24-14) opened a two-game homestand Wednesday with a 119-108 victory over Houston, building a big first-half lead, then keeping the Rockets at arm’s length for much of the second. Watch CJ McCollum highlights from his 28-point performance. Willie Green, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas joined the media following...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12

0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.07.2023

FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls 126 Philadelphia 112. (Bulls: 18-21, 8-12 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. 76ers: Maxey: 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. 76ers: Harris: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Vucevic: 10. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored the 76ers in quarters...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Haliburton Eighth in First Fan Returns for 2023 All-Star Voting

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ranks eighth among Eastern Conference guards in the first returns from fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday. Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring at 20.6 points per game and also leads the NBA in assists (10.2 per game) and fourth in steals (1.8 per contest). The 22-year-old guard is shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and 87.7 percent from the free throw line. He has 20 double-doubles on the season, the most of any guard in the NBA.
NBA

Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 124, Mavericks 95

Boston put the Mavericks away over the final five-plus minutes of Thursday night's matchup in Dallas. The Celtics had controlled the contest trough the first 31 minutes but Dallas still remained within striking distance at 72-59 following Luka Doncic's cutting layup at the 5:16 mark of the third. It was at that moment that Boston put its foot down and pulled away for good.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 108, Trail Blazers 99

Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After struggling last month to finish games, the young Pacers are learning how to play in winning time. Indiana (22-18) outscrapped and outscored the Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) over the final minutes on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, closing the game with a 15-2 run in a 108-99 win. It was the Pacers' fifth straight win on their home court, all of which have been decided in the final frame.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Bradley Beal injury update

Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee. Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.
WASHINGTON, DC

