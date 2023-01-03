Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Related
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBA
Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation
Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
NBA
Mavs waive veteran guard Kemba Walker
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Kemba Walker. Walker (6-0, 184) signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 29, 2022, and played in nine games (1 start) for Dallas with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. In his start at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2022, Walker scored a season-high 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 73
Greetings from Indianapolis. Despite getting into town late, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, got up bright and early to record the 73rd edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics on this week's show include... • One more...
NBA
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
'Stay Ready' Lakers Pluck Hawks Wings
After a team win torched by the Heat Wednesday, the Lakers were back at it again in DTLA with a 130-114 win over the Hawks. They’ve now won four consecutive games, with four different starting lineups. Tonight marks their longest win streak of the season. Despite domination from the...
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Historic pace for 40-point games
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. 40-point games. We’re a little less...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2023
New Orleans (24-14) opened a two-game homestand Wednesday with a 119-108 victory over Houston, building a big first-half lead, then keeping the Rockets at arm’s length for much of the second. Watch CJ McCollum highlights from his 28-point performance. Willie Green, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas joined the media following...
NBA
Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
NBA
"We Got To Get Better" | Looking To Break Losing Streak, Jazz Face Houston On Thursday
There's no other way to say it; the holiday season was brutal for the Jazz. Beginning the day after Christmas in San Antonio and ending three days into the New Year, Utah has suffered a heartbreaking five-game losing streak — losing by an average of 3.3 points per game.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.07.2023
FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls 126 Philadelphia 112. (Bulls: 18-21, 8-12 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 41 pts. 76ers: Maxey: 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 18. 76ers: Harris: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:Vucevic: 10. 76ers: Harden: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls outscored the 76ers in quarters...
NBA
Haliburton Eighth in First Fan Returns for 2023 All-Star Voting
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ranks eighth among Eastern Conference guards in the first returns from fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday. Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring at 20.6 points per game and also leads the NBA in assists (10.2 per game) and fourth in steals (1.8 per contest). The 22-year-old guard is shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and 87.7 percent from the free throw line. He has 20 double-doubles on the season, the most of any guard in the NBA.
NBA
Bulls snap Brooklyn's long win streak in 121-112 bounce back victory
So hottest team in the NBA with 12 straight wins. Got the required superstar MVP guy and that other guy who puts up numbers. So they think they’re beating the Bulls with that?. Not these Bulls, who now are 6-1 this season against the top three teams in the...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 124, Mavericks 95
Boston put the Mavericks away over the final five-plus minutes of Thursday night's matchup in Dallas. The Celtics had controlled the contest trough the first 31 minutes but Dallas still remained within striking distance at 72-59 following Luka Doncic's cutting layup at the 5:16 mark of the third. It was at that moment that Boston put its foot down and pulled away for good.
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 108, Trail Blazers 99
Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After struggling last month to finish games, the young Pacers are learning how to play in winning time. Indiana (22-18) outscrapped and outscored the Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) over the final minutes on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, closing the game with a 15-2 run in a 108-99 win. It was the Pacers' fifth straight win on their home court, all of which have been decided in the final frame.
NBA
Bradley Beal injury update
Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee. Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.
