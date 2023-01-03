Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ranks eighth among Eastern Conference guards in the first returns from fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday. Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring at 20.6 points per game and also leads the NBA in assists (10.2 per game) and fourth in steals (1.8 per contest). The 22-year-old guard is shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from 3-point range, and 87.7 percent from the free throw line. He has 20 double-doubles on the season, the most of any guard in the NBA.

