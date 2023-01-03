ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to tavern fries and macarons

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Foundation Tavern & Grille. Located at 5007 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, they are known for their Tavern Fries, flatbreads, and grilled salmon. Lt. Haynes also reviews Leila Love Macarons, located at 510 W. Higgins in Park Ridge. They are known for their macaron cake, variety of macarons, and fruit explosion candy.
wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is Paul Vallas ready to lead Chicago to a brighter future?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/6/23): On this episode, the former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate hoping to unseat Lori Lightfoot, Paul Vallas joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss his plans for growing Chicago and tackling crime, education, and fiscal issues facing the city. Plus, Kasso recovers in the best way possible. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com

Ron Onesti talks about how growing up on Taylor Street made him into the successful businessman he is today

WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, and The Des Plaines Theatre. Listen in while Onesti talks about his Italian-Chicago roots and how growing up on Taylor Street has made him into the successful businessman he is today. Onesti also shares some fun Onesti Entertainment stories, talks about Columbus Day craziness, and what listeners should be on the lookout for from them in 2023.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
wgnradio.com

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin on the new COVID strain

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain why the new omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible strain to date and why it’s important for people to be current with their vaccines. “Better knowledge means better health...
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Deerfield-based Baxter International to restructure company

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Baxter International will restructure the company with a spin-off of one of its divisions and the resignation of a top executive. The Deerfield-based medical products company is spinning off its kidney care business into a separate publicly trading company. That move is expected to happen in the next year to 18 months.
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: University of Chicago will commit millions to fund startups

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The University of Chicago will commit millions of dollars to fund startups focused on data science, artificial intelligence, clean technology and life sciences. Crain’s reports the university is committing more than $20 million to launch three new accelerators. The report says University of Chicago will also launch dozens of startups on its own, which will include members of its own faculty, students and outside founders.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
