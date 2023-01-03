Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is eyeing more data Friday that suggests a still-hot labor market and, potentially, more action by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Stocks sold off Thursday after a better-than-expected private sector jobs report, with the Dow falling 300 points. All three major indexes are on their way to a losing week to start the new year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More
Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper
ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls After Economic Reports Signal Inflation May Be Cooling
Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 13.6 basis points at 3.586%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 16.2 basis points to 4.291%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 3.707%.
Fed's Esther George Sees Rates Staying High at Least Into 2024
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. Asked whether her view is that the funds rate should hold above 5% into 2024, George replied, "It is for me." George said she isn't forecasting a recession...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing
December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
Silvergate Capital Tanks More Than 40% After Crypto Bank Discloses Massive Fourth-Quarter Withdrawals
Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion from $11.9 billion at the end of the third quarter, a decline of roughly 68%. The withdrawals came as crypto exchange FTX, a Silvergate customer, collapsed in scandal, raising questions about the stability of the digital asset industry. At the...
China's Big Cities Are Starting to Look Past Covid, While Rural Areas Brace for Infections
China will likely be able to live with Covid-19 by the end of March, based on how quickly people have returned to the streets, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. Chongqing, Guangzhou and the resort city of Sanya have announced in the last few days that the worst...
What Apple, Google and Other Big Tech Companies Are Paying, Based on New Salary Transparency Data
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
These States Will Dominate EV Battery Manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer's Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed.
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September
LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia
Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
