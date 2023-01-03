ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is eyeing more data Friday that suggests a still-hot labor market and, potentially, more action by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Stocks sold off Thursday after a better-than-expected private sector jobs report, with the Dow falling 300 points. All three major indexes are on their way to a losing week to start the new year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Silvergate Capital, Walgreens, Amazon and More

Check out the companies making headlines and moves in premarket trading. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The drugstore stock fell about 2% in premarket even after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook partly due to its U.S. health care segment's acquisition of Summit Health.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
WASHINGTON STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
NBC New York

Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls After Economic Reports Signal Inflation May Be Cooling

Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 13.6 basis points at 3.586%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 16.2 basis points to 4.291%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 3.707%.
NBC New York

Fed's Esther George Sees Rates Staying High at Least Into 2024

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George is advising her colleagues to stay tough in their efforts to stamp out runaway inflation. Asked whether her view is that the funds rate should hold above 5% into 2024, George replied, "It is for me." George said she isn't forecasting a recession...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
NBC New York

December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing

December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...
NBC New York

These States Will Dominate EV Battery Manufacturing in 2030

Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC New York

BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September

LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
The Independent

Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia

Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...

