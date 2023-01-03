Donovan Mitchell Shares First Reaction To 71-Point Game

Donovan Mitchell was hyped after his 71-point game.

Credit: Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports

Donovan Mitchell is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. He has an elite offensive game, in particularly excelling at slashing and 3PT shotmaking. As of right now, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 4.3 APG for the Cleveland Cavaliers .

Most recently, Donovan Mitchell had a legendary performance against the Chicago Bulls , putting up 71 points and 11 assists. The shooting guard's night garnered positive reaction from a number of fans , and it is clear that he impressed many with what he was able to do.

After the game ended, Donovan Mitchell posted a Tweet sharing his feelings after the performance. He joked that he was a "new me" after the New Year, and posted a number of photos to commemorate his evening.

New Year, New Me.... 71 of them thangs

There's no doubt that Donovan Mitchell had an amazing offensive night, and he made the history books with his performance. Only a handful of players have managed to score 70 points in a game, let alone do it along with 11 assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Win A Championship

The Cleveland Cavaliers have become a top-tier squad with the addition of Donovan Mitchell, and they are definitely a dark horse to get out of the Eastern Conference this year. In fact, Donovan Mitchell even claimed that the team could win a championship this year .

Being to the Finals four times in a row is greatness. Kevin’s been a part of that and he’s the last one left of that group. For us, we’re not LeBron James. But as a collective we can ultimately get there if we do it as a group. And we want to bring back another championship for this city. Our fans are passionate. We have the skill. We have the ability to do that. But we have a way to go. We have to do the work, but we play with that intention set. We don’t play to say, ‘Oh, let’s make it to the playoffs or the second round.’ Our goal is to win the championship and play to the best of our ability. The city has seen it once and they’ll hopefully see it again.

It remains to be seen if the Cleveland Cavaliers do in fact manage to win the championship this year. They have the talent and the depth to do so, but they will have to get through a number of tough Eastern Conference squads to make it to the Finals.

With that being said, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a solid chance of making it out of the Eastern Conference with them having three All-Star level players in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen on the roster. If things go right for them, they could also win it all.

