ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Indonesia's 2022 unaudited budget deficit at 2.38% of GDP -Finance Minister

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
  • Summary

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded a 464.3 trillion rupiah ($29.77 billion)fiscal deficit in 2022, or 2.38% of gross domestic product, based on unaudited data, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday, much smaller than originally forecast.

The government had initially planned for a budget deficit of 4.85% of GDP. Revenue collection, however, got a boost from higher commodity prices and the easing of COVID restrictions last year, prompting the government to revise down the deficit forecast several times.

The latest figure was below a forecast on Dec. 21, when President Joko Widodo said he expected a 2.49% deficit, and means fiscal consolidation has been faster than planned.

By law, the government has room to spend more, with a legal budget deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP waived for three years from 2020 to allow for a pandemic response.

Southeast Asia's largest economy likely grew 5.2% last year, Sri Mulyani told an online news conference. Economic growth in 2021 was 3.7% and the government is targetting a 5.3% GDP expansion this year.

Indonesia recorded 2,626.4 trillion rupiah of revenue last year, up 30.6% from 2021 and about 16% bigger than the target, the minister said.

The government spent 3,090.8 trillion rupiah, slightly below the planned amount and representing 11% growth from the previous year.

Of that, 551.2 trillion rupiah was spent to subsidise fuel prices and power tariffs. This was also below previous official estimate.

The government raised subsidised fuel prices by about 30% in September due to budget pressures stemming from high global energy prices. At the time, authorities said the fuel price hike would cut the energy subsidy budget by some 48 trillion rupiah, bringing the total estimated budget to 650 trillion rupiah.

Given the strong 2022 financial position, Sri Mulyani has said she would carry over any excess cash to reduce borrowing in 2023.

She did not disclose the amount of excess cash by the end of 2022, but reiterated a commitment to "optimise" the fund "to anticipate financing needs amid global economic uncertainties".

Indonesia expects a fiscal deficit of 2.84% of GDP in 2023.

($1 = 15,595.0000 rupiah)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Reuters

Boat with 185 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia's Aceh

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A boat with 185 Rohingya refugees landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province on Sunday, a local disaster agency official said, following hundreds who arrived late last year fleeing desperate conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Reuters

Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Reuters

China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
Reuters

Marketmind: Soft landings and re-openings

Jan 9 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asian markets are set to open the week with a spring in their step on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street's surge on Friday and rising hopes of a soft U.S. landing, and optimism surrounding China's re-opening after its 'zero-Covid' policy came to an end this weekend.
Reuters

China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections.
Reuters

Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy

COTONOU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Voters in Benin went to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes.
Reuters

Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
Reuters

China reports two COVID deaths for Jan. 7

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 7, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy