Report: Rabat Conditions Israel Embassy on Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty over Western Sahara
Morocco is demanding that Israel recognize its sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a disputed region, before it opens an embassy in the Jewish State, according to a report this weekend by Axios. Morocco was among four Muslim-majority nations who signed the historic Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. As a...
Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government
In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
A Muslim Storms the Kotel and Joins in ‘Talmudic Service’
Arabic media is upset at this tweet from Mohammed al-Dhirabi, a trainer in the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, who is visiting Israel. Bragging about his Zionization, the Bahraini coach accredited to the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, Muhammad Al Dhirabi, published a picture of him performing a Talmudic prayer next to a number of Jewish extremists at the Al-Buraq Wall, which the Zionists call “the Western Wall.”
Missing The Opportunity
I studied under many teachers when I was attending yeshiva. Some of them were considered the gedolim of the generation. I remember my rosh yeshiva at Yeshivat Kerem B’Yavne, the tzaddik Rav Goldvicht, and the mashgiach, the saintly Rav Hadari, zt”l. I remember my rebbeim whom I was privileged to have learned from when I attended Yeshiva University – Rav Aaron Soloveitchik and Rav David Lifshitz, zt”l, and then for a short period of time when I studied in the beit hamidrash of the great Rav Moshe Feinstein, zt”l, the undisputed gadol hador.
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: No Solution Other than Permanent Resolution
What if there is no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? What if it never ends?. What if the reason for the conflict is a confusion of terminology: that it is not between Arab Palestinians and Israelis, but between Muslim Arabs and Jews – i.e., a religious conflict? The conflict, therefore, is not only about territory, but about Jewish history and the rights of the Jewish people.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
A Life Well Lived
In our parsha this week we learn of the deaths of Yaakov and, in due course, of Yosef and all of the shevatim. This is the end of the saga of the forefathers that has been the main focus of the Torah until this point. When we begin learning the book of Shemot at mincha this Shabbat, we will be focusing on Israel as a nation and no longer simply a collection of individuals. In the haftara, we learn of the passing of David HaMelech and the ascendancy of Shlomo to the throne. The Kedushat Levi (R’ Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev) cites the Zohar (Vayishlach 168) describing how David HaMelech was given the years of his life by his ancestors.
'Deadly' double agent Ana Montes who was a US spy for communist Cuba freed from prison after 20 years
Ana Montes worked for US Defense Intelligence Agency while sending top-secret information to Cuba's communist regime during the Cold War.
Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass in world court flap
JERUSALEM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Israel suspended on Sunday a VIP pass easing the Palestinian foreign minister's travel in and around the occupied West Bank, among retaliatory measures for a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in their decades-old conflict.
Your Jewish Observance Is Between You And G-d
My husband Daniel and I often host non-religious Jews for Friday night dinner. Many of them have never done Shabbat before. They also don’t keep kosher or celebrate all the holidays. “I’m a bad Jew,” some of them say, as if they’re in a confession booth with us....
Background: The Fight Over the Temple Mount
Israel’s new right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir managed to upset the U.S., France, the Palestinians and Sunni Arab countries on Tuesday due to his 15-minute visit to the holiest site for Jews, called the Temple Mount. It is now reported that the U.N. Security Council will meet later this week in New York to discuss the visit.
Jewish Values: The Real Issue
Ben Shapiro’s exposure of the failures of Modern Orthodoxy has generated a lot of waves. Most of those who define themselves as such, he opined, fall into one of three classes: the Secular Orthodox, whose values are almost exclusively engendered by Western progressivism – which they conflate with Torah; the Nervous Orthodox, who try to maintain Jewish values but without attracting attention and, so, issue statements that require careful scrutiny to understand what they mean – and then issue clarifications after people understand what they mean; and the Clumsy Orthodox, who are faithful to Jewish values but fear the progressive reaction in maintaining them publicly; they try to have it both ways and end up satisfying no one.
WTFilms Chief on Move into Production With ‘Perpetrator,’ Starring Alicia Silverstone, Xavier Gens’ ‘Farang’
Over the past 12 months, Paris-based sales agent WTFilms has produced two features: “Perpetrator,” by Jennifer Reeder (“Knives and Skin”), which will world premiere in the Panorama section at Berlin Film Festival, and Xavier Gens’ thriller “Farang,” which is co-financed and repped by Studiocanal. “Perpetrator,” starring Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”) and Alicia Silverstone, is about an impulsive teenage girl living in a town where young women are being abducted. It is produced by WTFilms’ topper Gregory Chambet, and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. In December, Shudder, AMC Networks’ horror/thriller streaming service, acquired U.S. rights. Reeder calls it “dark but feminine, a nuanced noir,...
Galant Stresses Iran Threat in First Call with US Counterpart Lloyd Austin
The Iranian threat took center stage as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had his first phone conversation with his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. Galant emphasized “the unique and unshakeable bond between Israel and the United States,” according to the Communications Office for the Minister of...
US Spoon-Feeds the Palestinian Authority a Looted Artifact
It’s not clear why the artifact should have been given to the Palestinian Authority which has no cultural or historical connection to the object or the region. American and Palestinian Authority officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”
National Security Minister Ben Gvir Cancels MKs’ Permit to Meet Security Prisoners
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir informed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of the cancellation of the practice that had been instituted by Ben Gvir’s predecessor Omer Barlev (Labor) and Ohana’s predecessor Miki Levy (Yesh Atid) according to which any MK could visit security prisoners. Minister Ben Gvir told...
Letters Reveal A Family Saga Before The Shoah
On September 7, 1938, Dr. Seligman Weinberg, who was living in Bad Nauheim, Germany, penned an emotional letter to his nephew, Julius, in Chicago. Having had his medical license rescinded by the Nazis, he saw no other recourse than to immigrate to the United States. But in order to do so, a sponsor was required as a financial guarantor. At the time, Dr. Weinberg, married to Kaethe, was the father of three small children, ages eight, six, and three months. Although he planned to re-train in America, the most important step was to leave Germany as quickly as possible and thus save his family.
Israel Takes Steps to Fight Palestinian Authority’s International Lawfare
The Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs (the Security Cabinet) met Thursday to decide on a response to the Palestinian Authority’s decision to wage political and legal war against the State of Israel. PA Celebrating UN Resolution Asking ICC to Investigate Israel’s ‘Occupation’. Last month the United...
United Nations: Empowering Terrorists
According to the United Nations, the deportation of a convicted Palestinian-French terrorist from Israel constitutes a “war crime.”. This is the same UN whose officials hold meetings on a regular basis with leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Australia, Israel and the United Kingdom.
