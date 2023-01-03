In our parsha this week we learn of the deaths of Yaakov and, in due course, of Yosef and all of the shevatim. This is the end of the saga of the forefathers that has been the main focus of the Torah until this point. When we begin learning the book of Shemot at mincha this Shabbat, we will be focusing on Israel as a nation and no longer simply a collection of individuals. In the haftara, we learn of the passing of David HaMelech and the ascendancy of Shlomo to the throne. The Kedushat Levi (R’ Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev) cites the Zohar (Vayishlach 168) describing how David HaMelech was given the years of his life by his ancestors.

