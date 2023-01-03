Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Lapid Plans US Trip to Rally US Jews Against Israeli Government
In Israel, politics apparently does not end at the water’s edge. Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the U.S. to mobilize the Jewish community against the Netanyahu-led Israeli government. Lapid came in for condemnation from government members following the reports that he will...
The Jewish Press
Background: The Fight Over the Temple Mount
Israel’s new right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir managed to upset the U.S., France, the Palestinians and Sunni Arab countries on Tuesday due to his 15-minute visit to the holiest site for Jews, called the Temple Mount. It is now reported that the U.N. Security Council will meet later this week in New York to discuss the visit.
The Jewish Press
National Security Minister Ben Gvir Cancels MKs’ Permit to Meet Security Prisoners
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir informed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of the cancellation of the practice that had been instituted by Ben Gvir’s predecessor Omer Barlev (Labor) and Ohana’s predecessor Miki Levy (Yesh Atid) according to which any MK could visit security prisoners. Minister Ben Gvir told...
The Jewish Press
PA UN Envoy to Israel: If You Don’t Stop Ben Gvir, We Will
The UN Security Council met Thursday to discuss the situation on the Temple Mount in light of Tuesday’s ascent of a Jewish politician to the holiest site for Jews (Ben Gvir Ascends to Temple Mount on Fast of Tevet Commemorating Siege of Jerusalem) but dispersed without a vote or a joint statement of condemnation.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s UN Envoy Mocks Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s ‘Uneventful’ Temple Mount Visit
(JNS) Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said he was “overjoyed” when he heard that the U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting Thursday over the “quiet, orderly, uneventful” visit of an Israeli government minister to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “I figured that if...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
The Jewish Press
US Bans Israel Air Force Pilots with Foreign Passports from Flying 5th Generation F-35 Warplanes
The US Department of Defense and intelligence services do not permit Israeli Air Force pilots with foreign passports (not including US passports) to fly the F-35 all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft for fear of technology leaks, Maariv reported Friday. The US move is part of an effort to tighten information security and protect American interests.
The Jewish Press
Report: Rabat Conditions Israel Embassy on Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty over Western Sahara
Morocco is demanding that Israel recognize its sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a disputed region, before it opens an embassy in the Jewish State, according to a report this weekend by Axios. Morocco was among four Muslim-majority nations who signed the historic Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020. As a...
The Jewish Press
A Life Well Lived
In our parsha this week we learn of the deaths of Yaakov and, in due course, of Yosef and all of the shevatim. This is the end of the saga of the forefathers that has been the main focus of the Torah until this point. When we begin learning the book of Shemot at mincha this Shabbat, we will be focusing on Israel as a nation and no longer simply a collection of individuals. In the haftara, we learn of the passing of David HaMelech and the ascendancy of Shlomo to the throne. The Kedushat Levi (R’ Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev) cites the Zohar (Vayishlach 168) describing how David HaMelech was given the years of his life by his ancestors.
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: Proportionality
*Editor’s Note: This “Letter from Larry” is a sardonic rebuke. It appears that the WSJ is intent on keeping track of Palestinian causalities implying that civilian deaths are symptoms of Israel’s wild west mentality symbolized by its disproportionate response. Many assume that Israel is guilty of...
The Jewish Press
Minister Ben Gvir Visits Renovated Prison: Happy to See Terrorists’ Conditions Were Not Improved
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday evening conducted his first visit to Nafcha prison for dangerous security prisoners in the Negev, which is run by the Israel Prison Service, under his domain. Ben Gvir was shown the new wings that had been built last year for security prisoners, with features that make it difficult for them to escape.
The Jewish Press
Aharon Barak Says Levin’s Justice Reform Is Like ‘a Coup with Tanks,’ Fantasizes about Being Shot by Firing Squad
MK Israel Eichler (UTJ) once told me that late Justice Minister Tommy Lapid, father of the just-defeated prime minister Yair Lapid, took Eichler aside in the late 1990s and told him there were only two options left to the Ashkenazi class in Israel as the darker-skinned Jews and the religious appeared to be winning the demographic race and thus destined to finally rule the country: We could either send a column of tanks to Jerusalem and declare a coup, or usurp the powers of government through the Supreme Court. Be thankful we did the latter, Lapid the elder told the Haredi politician.
The Jewish Press
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: No Solution Other than Permanent Resolution
What if there is no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? What if it never ends?. What if the reason for the conflict is a confusion of terminology: that it is not between Arab Palestinians and Israelis, but between Muslim Arabs and Jews – i.e., a religious conflict? The conflict, therefore, is not only about territory, but about Jewish history and the rights of the Jewish people.
The Jewish Press
How To Be Free (Part One)
Rabbi Yehoshuah ben Levi said… And it says, “And the tablets were the work of G-d, and the writing was the writing of G-d, graven upon the tablets” (Exodus 32:16). Read not haruth [‘graven’] but heruth [ ‘freedom’]. For there is no free man but one that occupies himself with the study of the Torah. And whoever regularly occupies himself with the study of the Torah he is surely exalted, as it is said, “And from Mattanah to Nahaliel; and Nahaliel to Bamoth” (Numbers 21:19). (Avot 6:2)
The Jewish Press
Police Report Spike in Israelis Robbed in PA-Occupied Judea and Samaria
The Israeli Police recorded four robberies of Israelis who entered Palestinian Authority controlled areas for business over the weekend. The four different reports were received at the police headquarters about Israelis who entered the villages of Qalqiliya and Nabi Elias both in Samaria, and Ni’lin near Ramallah. All had entered those areas for shopping.
The Jewish Press
A Muslim Storms the Kotel and Joins in ‘Talmudic Service’
Arabic media is upset at this tweet from Mohammed al-Dhirabi, a trainer in the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, who is visiting Israel. Bragging about his Zionization, the Bahraini coach accredited to the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, Muhammad Al Dhirabi, published a picture of him performing a Talmudic prayer next to a number of Jewish extremists at the Al-Buraq Wall, which the Zionists call “the Western Wall.”
The Jewish Press
Galant Stresses Iran Threat in First Call with US Counterpart Lloyd Austin
The Iranian threat took center stage as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had his first phone conversation with his American counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. Galant emphasized “the unique and unshakeable bond between Israel and the United States,” according to the Communications Office for the Minister of...
The Jewish Press
Letters Reveal A Family Saga Before The Shoah
On September 7, 1938, Dr. Seligman Weinberg, who was living in Bad Nauheim, Germany, penned an emotional letter to his nephew, Julius, in Chicago. Having had his medical license rescinded by the Nazis, he saw no other recourse than to immigrate to the United States. But in order to do so, a sponsor was required as a financial guarantor. At the time, Dr. Weinberg, married to Kaethe, was the father of three small children, ages eight, six, and three months. Although he planned to re-train in America, the most important step was to leave Germany as quickly as possible and thus save his family.
The Jewish Press
Your Jewish Observance Is Between You And G-d
My husband Daniel and I often host non-religious Jews for Friday night dinner. Many of them have never done Shabbat before. They also don’t keep kosher or celebrate all the holidays. “I’m a bad Jew,” some of them say, as if they’re in a confession booth with us....
Comments / 0