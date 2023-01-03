ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023

By Kim Russell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022ZWu_0k1bq80b00

“I like the grill on it,” said Cortez Bracey as he checked out an F-150 at Avis Ford.

He exudes the joy you can see when someone is about to make a dream come true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCJf2_0k1bq80b00

“It is like no other. I have been seeing them come around. I am like, I have got to have me one,” said Bracey.

Automakers are hoping to see a lot of shoppers like him in 2023.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation , Michigan is home to nearly 19% of all U.S. Auto Production, more than any state in the nation.

The University of Michigan’s 2023 State Economic Forecast specifically looks at vehicle sales because it is such a key part of Michigan’s economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9gu7_0k1bq80b00

Economists predict automakers will see more sales, going from 14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, protecting Michigan from national economic risks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQw4n_0k1bq80b00

“What I always say is you have to ride the wave that you have - and hopefully it lands on the beach soft and you paddle out and catch the next wave,” said Mark Douglas, President of Avis Ford in Southfield.

As Douglas rides the current wave, he is grateful to see factory incentives as the industry switches from 2022 to 2023 models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyPGH_0k1bq80b00

“The lease on this is cheaper than the lease on an Escape,” he says as he points to an Edge, which is currently eligible for rebates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kF248_0k1bq80b00

Douglas says there are challenges as we enter 2023. Higher interest rates have priced some people out of the new car market. One thing that has limited rebates to help them buy this year is an overall shortage of cars caused by a global chip shortage.

Auto industry insiders are hoping that eases in 2023, but right now for certain vehicles car shoppers have to order and wait.

“Because if it is a highly contented vehicle, it is going to require more chips, which in turn will take it longer going through production,” said Douglas.

Another unknown impacting the auto industry, are what will happen with EV tax credits from the Federal Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SE9w_0k1bq80b00

Starting in 2023 there are new limits on what electric vehicles qualify for the government tax credit of up to $7500. The restrictions look at where vehicles and their parts are made. They also stipulate that electric sedans cannot have a sticker price above $55,000 and trucks, SUVs and vans can’t be over $80,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK5iU_0k1bq80b00

“It would be my recommendation to take advantage of any purchases you can in 2022,” suggests Douglas, to anyone in line and able to buy an eligible electric vehicle as the year ends. “And that is because incentives may be changing as far as government rebates.”

The Treasury is expected to publish proposed details on the new restrictions as soon as March.

While there is uncertainty, you can read what the government is sharing at this point about the new EV rebate rules here .

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersdental.com

Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures

Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
MICHIGAN STATE
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

January 15th is the last day of open enrollment for ACA healthcare

The deadline to enroll for 2023 insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act is January 15. Michigan's Department of Insurance and Financial Services said there has been an 18% increase in enrollees in the state so far this year, possibly because subsidies to aid enrollment were extended through 2023. Michigan residents who qualify can get subsidies to offset the cost of insurance when they enroll on insurance exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown

Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
LIVONIA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

EGLE appeals judge's rejection of new PFAS water standards

State environmental regulators are appealing a judge's ruling invalidating Michigan's new, tougher regulations of nonstick PFAS chemicals in drinking water and groundwater, following a major chemical manufacturer's lawsuit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has filed an appeal with the State Court of Appeals seeking to overturn a November ruling by a state Court of Claims judge that the agency failed to adequately consider the costs businesses might incur as a result of new,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections

If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy