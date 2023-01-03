Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW 100-year-old WWII veteran honored as Somers American Heroes Cafe marks five years
Through cake, songs and camaraderie, area veterans marked the five year anniversary of the Somers American Heroes Cafe this week, which included a special ceremony to mark a veteran’s 100th birthday. “It’s a great place for camaraderie and to get out,” said US Army veteran Stan Jewell, who runs...
Timothy and Mary Tennyson to mark 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 12
Timothy and Mary Tennyson of Kenosha will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 12. Tim Tennyson met Mary Nordlund at Calvary Temple Church in Waukegan, Ill., in 1960. They married at Calvary Temple on Jan. 12, 1963. They lived in Waukegan and Beach Park, Ill., for the first 38...
Shop local vendors at Winter HarborMarket
Know where your food comes from and shop the dozens of local vendors at the Kenosha Winter Harbor Market. Pickup local produce (some organic) from Wright Way Farm, Creator Farms, Van Laar’s Fruit Farm and Wayne Miller Orchard. Find locally raised meats, poultry and eggs at Sherwood Game Farm and Adoption Acres, and cheeses at Stamper Cheese.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecast. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Owner reunited with French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Prayers were answered for a dog owner Wednesday night after being reunited with her French bulldog, who went missing for weeks after being stolen. The owner dog credits the help from the community and social media for touching homecoming. “I’m just really grateful that she’s...
31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend
31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend, Friday January 6 until Sunday January 8. The Wisconsin Department of...
Shalom Center names Dave Gleason to lead marketing and fund development efforts
The Shalom Center has named Dave Gleason as director of marketing and fund development for the growing nonprofit devoted to providing emergency food, shelter and guidance to the Kenosha community. Gleason, an experienced marketing professional, owned and operated his own marketing firm for over 30 years in Kenosha. This new...
Racine students collecting cereal for world record attempt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Red Apple Elementary School students in Racine are looking to break a world record with a breakfast treat. During the 2020-2021 school year, the kids collected 2,300 boxes of cereal and set them up like giant dominoes running long chains through the school. This year, school officials say they hope to collect 6,500 boxes for another world record attempt for cereal box dominoes on Friday, Feb. 3.
Local man who threw brick that seriously injured Kenosha officer during 2020 riots sentenced in federal court to five years in prison
MILWAUKEE – A Kenosha man who threw a brick that struck a Kenosha police captain during the riots following the Jacob Blake shooting in August 2020 was sentenced Thursday in federal court to five years in prison and three years’ supervised release. Ashton L. Howard, 29, faced a...
City leaders aim for ‘holistic’ approach to Milwaukee violence prevention by connecting government departments
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Following a record-breaking year in the number of homicides in Milwaukee, city leaders advanced efforts Friday, Jan. 6 to reduce violence with a more holistic approach using unlikely partnerships between city government departments. A series of resolutions led by Alderwoman Milele Coggs connects departments with...
WisDOT Secretary and Racine native Craig Thompson elected AASHTO vice president
MADISON — The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials unanimously elected Racine native Craig Thompson — secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — as its 2022-23 vice president on Thursday. Thompson. Thompson replaces former AASHTO Vice President and director...
Man sentenced for injuring officer with brick during 2020 Kenosha unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 29-year-old Kenosha man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for injuring a police officer during the unrest of August 2020. Ashton Howard was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison. He will spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and is required to pay over $29,000 in restitution.
CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF JAN. 8th
Al Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave. Al Anon: 9:30-11 am, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information.
Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
Mastodons fall to Milwaukee, drop to .500 in conference play | Local Colleges
Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman was blunt after his team lost to Milwaukee 74-70 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. “That one hurts,” Coffman said. “We just got outattacked today.”. The Mastodons fell for just the second time in nine games despite 22 points on 6-for-10 3-point...
How to watch PFW vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 10-5; PFW 11-5 The PFW Mastodons are 4-0 against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since January of 2021, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mastodons and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1 pm ET at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. PFW is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
GRAFTON, Wis. — Local fire departments large and small responded to a historic amount of calls for service in 2022. The Grafton and Racine fire departments say the biggest reason behind the spike is an aging population in need of assistance during medical emergencies. The Grafton Fire Department serves...
