wortfm.org
Being a Social Change Agent with Dominique Christian
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with with Tara Wilhelmi, this month’s Ninja Moving in Silence, social change agent and dope fierce woman, Dominique Christian, joins to talk about her story, what she’s got going on, and her new work on Odyssey Beyond Wars with UW Odyssey Project to bring humanities education to veterans.
nbc15.com
Madison LGBTQ+ organization reacts to MPD’s perfect inclusivity score
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A perfect Human Rights Campaign score shows improvement, but one Madison LGBTQ+ organization believes the Madison Police Department can do more to protect queer community members. OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center Executive Director Steve Starkey said that while policing in Madison improved throughout the last five years...
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
Former student, colleague mourn principal killed in Fitchburg crash: ‘She was integral in me staying alive during a really tough time’
VERONA, Wis. — Multiple school district communities are mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Beth Steffen, killed in a tragic accident in Fitchburg Tuesday morning. They remember her for supporting students and staff not just through studies, but through life. Steffen was well known throughout south-central Wisconsin’s education community, working as a teacher and administrator at Beloit High School,...
stoughtonnews.com
Kleven remembered as a ‘humble’ servant
Jacob Kleven was remembered as a humble servant with a mission to help, whether it was his work with his church - including six years spent running preschools in Africa - or more recently, feeding hundreds of area schoolchildren. Kleven, 45, died during the stormy night of Friday, Dec. 23...
wortfm.org
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
Middle school principal killed by driver during morning walk
A 56-year-old middle school principal in the Madison area died after she was hit by a car while out for her morning walk.
Madison City Week Ahead 1/2/23
Hmm . . . this seems suspiciously light on meetings this week – even the Council agenda seems light. Creating Section 28.022-00596 of the Madison General Ordinances to rezone property located at 415 North Lake Street, 2nd Alder District, from UMX (Urban Mixed Use) District to PD (GDP) Planned Development (General Development Plan) and creating Section 28.022-00597 to approve a Specific Implementation Plan.
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
nbc15.com
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 am on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan 5.
nbc15.com
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
Charlie Berens, Butch Vig among 50+ artists to perform at Madison epilepsy awareness concert. Joey’s Song, a foundation that raises money and awareness for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs, is bringing music and comedy together to fight against the genetic disorder. Judge orders state...
Police increase presence at Portage High School following false threat
PORTAGE, Wis. — Portage police plan to have an increased presence at Portage High School for the remainder of the day after someone called the school with an anonymous active shooter threat that was later ruled non-credible. District officials said they immediately called Portage police who conducted a search of the school and its grounds while students were put on...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
nbc15.com
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
nbc15.com
Summit Credit Union warns customers of scam
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summit Credit Union is warning its customers to watch out for a new scam involving imposters asking for their personal or account information. Customers may receive a text message, email, or phone call from someone posing to be from Summit Credit Union. According to the company,...
