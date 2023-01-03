ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kishida highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a weeklong trip Monday to strengthen military ties with Europe and Britain and bring into focus the Japan-U.S. alliance at a summit in Washington, as Japan breaks from its postwar restraint to take on more offensive roles with an eye toward China.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
NBC Miami

Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
NBC Miami

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 5 Nasdaq Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors’ portfolios. “In an index that’s been folded, spindled and mutilated, I am still feeling good about a few of these stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls After Economic Reports Signal Inflation May Be Cooling

Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 13.6 basis points at 3.586%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 16.2 basis points to 4.291%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 3.707%.
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
NBC Miami

December's Jobs Report Fuels Optimism That the Economy Could Still Pull Off a Soft Landing

December's employment report showed strong but slowing job growth, and a greater-than-expected slowdown in wage gains. The report was the spark for a stock market rally Friday and encouraged investors who are hoping slower wage inflation means the Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates much higher. Those expectations...

