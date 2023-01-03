ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest in Bengals game, remains in 'critical condition'

By Joe Rivera
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Steve Levy, Louis Riddick & Dan Orlovsky are announcing Chiefs vs. Raiders for ESPN in Week 18

Fans tuning in to ESPN's coverage of Chiefs vs. Raiders on Saturday afternoon will be greeted by some familiar faces and voices. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are returning to the booth to call the AFC West matchup in Las Vegas. They haven't handled commentary duties for an NFL game since Week 8, when the Broncos took down the Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers Showdown tournaments

The past week has been a whirlwind for the NFL, but the league can now catch its collective breath knowing that Damar Hamlin is on the up and up. Now we must wrap our head around what should be a wild final weekend of the regular season, with countless different playoff implications coming into play for basically ever division except the NFC South. One of the biggest divisional tilts will be Lions-Packers at Lambeau Field, an exciting matchup for which we will be building our usual DraftKings Showdown lineup.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'

As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 18 game: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and Josh Allen highlight the QB OVER props

The final week of the NFL season is upon us, after a six-day stretch that felt like a month. The great news: Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated, he's talking and alert, and he's absolutely crushing his recovery process every single day. We are so relieved to see the young Bills safety on the up and up. Now we feel better about writing about our favorite props for all 16 games — it feels acceptable to go back to focusing on the actual contests in the NFL, the majority of which will be surrounded by legitimate playoff implications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy