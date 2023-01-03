Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest in Bengals game, remains in 'critical condition'

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills' Damar Hamlin asked 'Who won the game?' after waking in hospital, doctors say in press conference update
Doctors provided an update on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Thursday, revealing the most promising news yet about his recovery. According to his doctors, Hamlin is able to communicate via writing and asked Wednesday night, "Who won the game?" Doctors...
Bengals vs. Ravens coin toss, explained: How NFL's 2023 playoff proposal could hurt Cincinnati
When a game between two top seeds in a conference gets canceled in Week 17, for any reason, there isn't going to be a perfect solution to how to rectify it on the NFL's end. A team will always be affected. The NFL proposed a solution to handle AFC seeding...
Why Steve Levy, Louis Riddick & Dan Orlovsky are announcing Chiefs vs. Raiders for ESPN in Week 18
Fans tuning in to ESPN's coverage of Chiefs vs. Raiders on Saturday afternoon will be greeted by some familiar faces and voices. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are returning to the booth to call the AFC West matchup in Las Vegas. They haven't handled commentary duties for an NFL game since Week 8, when the Broncos took down the Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers Showdown tournaments
The past week has been a whirlwind for the NFL, but the league can now catch its collective breath knowing that Damar Hamlin is on the up and up. Now we must wrap our head around what should be a wild final weekend of the regular season, with countless different playoff implications coming into play for basically ever division except the NFC South. One of the biggest divisional tilts will be Lions-Packers at Lambeau Field, an exciting matchup for which we will be building our usual DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Why Buccaneers aren’t resting Tom Brady, starters in meaningless Week 18 game vs Falcons
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title via their 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. Tampa Bay overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat Carolina and clinch its third playoff appearance in three years with Tom Brady at the helm. Now, the team is facing a big question...
NFL schedule Week 18: What games are on today? TV channels, times for Saturday doubleheader
The final week of the NFL regular season begins with a Saturday doubleheader featuring two games with playoff implications. This tradition began last year, when the league moved Chiefs vs. Broncos and Cowboys vs. Eagles to the Saturday before the final day of the regular season. While those games affected...
Jaguars playoff picture: How Jacksonville can clinch AFC South or wild card spot in Week 18
The Jaguars were the NFL's worst team in 2021 under the leadership of Urban Meyer. The change to veteran Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson has made a world of difference. Jacksonville was fighting to avoid the NFL cellar in Week 18 last season. This year, it has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
Where will AFC championship game be played? Latest news on NFL's neutral site location for 2023 playoffs
With the NFL cancelling Bengals vs. Bills, the league submitted a proposal trying to combat potential inequities between the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seeds in the playoffs should they arise. Because the Bengals and Bills will no longer have a 17th game, the Bengals lost their shot at the...
Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'
As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
Fantasy football leagues are donating prize money to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night, donations continue to pour in from around the world in support of his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. Since the horrifying scene in Cincinnati, more than $7 million has been donated online to fund the purchase of toys for kids in need.
Josh Allen, Sean McDermott say Bills ready to play Sunday after encouragement from Damar Hamlin
In their first public comments since Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse Monday night in Cincinnati, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott insisted the team will be ready to play Sunday against the Patriots. "I do," Allen said when asked whether the Bills would be ready to take the...
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 18 game: Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and Josh Allen highlight the QB OVER props
The final week of the NFL season is upon us, after a six-day stretch that felt like a month. The great news: Damar Hamlin is no longer intubated, he's talking and alert, and he's absolutely crushing his recovery process every single day. We are so relieved to see the young Bills safety on the up and up. Now we feel better about writing about our favorite props for all 16 games — it feels acceptable to go back to focusing on the actual contests in the NFL, the majority of which will be surrounded by legitimate playoff implications.
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
Jadeveon Clowney doesn't plan on Browns return in 2023: 'I need to be around somebody that believes in me'
Jadeveon Clowney is used to being on the move. The Browns DE has spent each of the past four seasons playing on one-year contracts, moving from Houston to Seattle to Tennessee to Cleveland. Clowney inked another yearlong deal to stay with the Browns in 2022. According to coach Kevin Stefanski,...
NFL passing yards record: Can Patrick Mahomes catch Peyton Manning's single-season record?
Let's clear the air about something: Yes, it's a 17-game season now. Now that that's out of the way, Patrick Mahomes is entering Week 18 with 5,048 passing yards, the 15th 5,000-yard season in NFL history and 13th all-time. Mahomes is 429 yards off Peyton Manning's record of 5,477 yards,...
Why is Ryan Papenhuyzen the latest NRL star to seek out the specialist who treats knee injuries like a brain injury?
Melbourne Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen followed in the footsteps of two other elite NRL fullbacks, who have recently suffered long-term or persistent injury issues, by travelling to Philadelphia this week to work with the world-renowned Bill Knowles. The American has gained a reputation for helping to guide athletes back to...
College Football Playoff Megacast, explained: How to watch all four ESPN alternate broadcasts for 2023 championship game
After two thrilling games on New Year's Eve, is the College Football Playoff set to finish with a bang?. Georgia is looking to defend its title after narrowly surviving Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while upstart TCU is confident and ready for the challenge after taking down favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
Plaschke: 'You can't suppress it.' Matt Skura shares painful story of his dad's death by suicide
Rams center Matt Skura battles shame and anger after his father's death by suicide, but he hopes talking about it will help others.
