Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam
World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
ng-sportingnews.com
'This year is my year' - Bernard Tomic backs himself for top 100 despite Australian Open snub
Bernard Tomic isn't too worried about his Australian Open snubbing, insisting 'this year is my year' and he wants to 'get back to where I belong'. The world No.462 wasn't among the wildcards announced for Australian Open qualifying by Tennis Australia, with the 30-year-old set to not be involved at Melbourne Park for the first time in 15 years.
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Open 2023 main draw: Women's and men's entry lists for Grand Slam tournament
In December, the Australian Open announced its singles main draw entry lists, with 100 men and women eyeing the first Grand Slam of the 2023 calendar. Melbourne will be littered with the world's best tennis players during January in what is one of the most highly anticipated fortnights of the tennis year.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kooyong Classic 2023: Dates, confirmed field, players and how to watch Australian Open warm-up tournament
The 2023 edition of the Kooyong Classic is nearly here, as players gear up for the Australian Open. Unfortunately, the event will be without world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who has withdrawn from the tournament and the Australian Open through injury. There will still be plenty for the home crowd...
ng-sportingnews.com
United Cup 2023: Schedule, results, standings for new tennis tournament
The Australian summer of tennis has kicked off with a brand new addition - the United Cup. Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are co-hosting the tournament which sees nations face off in a mixed event. We have now reached the semi-final stage of the tournament, with four teams to play in...
ng-sportingnews.com
‘It sucks’: Usman Khawaja left to wait for his maiden double ton after third day is washed out
Rain managed to pose more of a problem to Usman Khawaja than the South African bowlers previously did after the third day of the final Test match in the series was completely washed out. Khawaja will be left to twiddle his thumbs and envision all of the possible double century...
ng-sportingnews.com
Australia vs. Pakistan women's ODI series: Dates, venues, squads, how to watch
Pakistan will head down under this month to play Australia in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The two nations last faced off in the format in March last year at the Women's World Cup, with Australia winning by seven wickets. The Sporting News looks at all the key...
ng-sportingnews.com
South Africa survive Australia onslaught as home side win series, David Warner, Usman Khawaja scoop awards
South Africa has valiantly held on to draw the third Test at the SCG with Australia claiming the series win 2-0. With Australia needing 14 wickets on the final day of the rain-affected Test in Sydney, the green and gold only managed to take six as several South African partnerships stunted their momentum.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Ryan Papenhuyzen the latest NRL star to seek out the specialist who treats knee injuries like a brain injury?
Melbourne Storm talisman Ryan Papenhuyzen followed in the footsteps of two other elite NRL fullbacks, who have recently suffered long-term or persistent injury issues, by travelling to Philadelphia this week to work with the world-renowned Bill Knowles. The American has gained a reputation for helping to guide athletes back to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kooyong Classic: Field, draw, schedule, results, how to watch, buy 2023 tickets
After a three-year absence, the Kooyong Classic returns to the Australian summer of tennis with one of its greatest fields. World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn through injury, but there are still plenty of quality players making up the field. In particular, the Australian crowd will be excited to see...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Lionel Messi as The Sporting News Athlete of the Year? No one else conquered the entire world
Through the course of the calendar year 2022, it’s possible Lionel Messi was the greatest soccer player on the planet only for a one-month period. It was the ideal month, though. It was the month when he had to be the best in order to fulfill a lifelong dream and dispel a career-long curse, and it’s not entirely certain which of those was more important.
Comments / 0