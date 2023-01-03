ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam

World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
'This year is my year' - Bernard Tomic backs himself for top 100 despite Australian Open snub

Bernard Tomic isn't too worried about his Australian Open snubbing, insisting 'this year is my year' and he wants to 'get back to where I belong'. The world No.462 wasn't among the wildcards announced for Australian Open qualifying by Tennis Australia, with the 30-year-old set to not be involved at Melbourne Park for the first time in 15 years.
Australian Open 2023 main draw: Women's and men's entry lists for Grand Slam tournament

In December, the Australian Open announced its singles main draw entry lists, with 100 men and women eyeing the first Grand Slam of the 2023 calendar. Melbourne will be littered with the world's best tennis players during January in what is one of the most highly anticipated fortnights of the tennis year.
United Cup 2023: Schedule, results, standings for new tennis tournament

The Australian summer of tennis has kicked off with a brand new addition - the United Cup. Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are co-hosting the tournament which sees nations face off in a mixed event. We have now reached the semi-final stage of the tournament, with four teams to play in...
Australia vs. Pakistan women's ODI series: Dates, venues, squads, how to watch

Pakistan will head down under this month to play Australia in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The two nations last faced off in the format in March last year at the Women's World Cup, with Australia winning by seven wickets. The Sporting News looks at all the key...
Kooyong Classic: Field, draw, schedule, results, how to watch, buy 2023 tickets

After a three-year absence, the Kooyong Classic returns to the Australian summer of tennis with one of its greatest fields. World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn through injury, but there are still plenty of quality players making up the field. In particular, the Australian crowd will be excited to see...
Why Lionel Messi as The Sporting News Athlete of the Year? No one else conquered the entire world

Through the course of the calendar year 2022, it’s possible Lionel Messi was the greatest soccer player on the planet only for a one-month period. It was the ideal month, though. It was the month when he had to be the best in order to fulfill a lifelong dream and dispel a career-long curse, and it’s not entirely certain which of those was more important.

