Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he sustained in their defeat to Brentford. WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL can confirm that Van Dijk is certain to miss Liverpool's FA Cup game with Wolves on January 7 and is also a doubt for their next Premier League game, a trip to Brighton on January 14. The Dutch defender was surprisingly substituted at the interval as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Brentford, with Jurgen Klopp's precautionary decision not enough to avoid injury. The injury is worse than first feared and a firm return date has not yet been given.

1 DAY AGO