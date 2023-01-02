Read full article on original website
NASCAR Stars Mourn Ken Block’s Tragic Death
NASCAR drivers and owners were among those paying tribute upon hearing that Ken Block had died. The post NASCAR Stars Mourn Ken Block’s Tragic Death appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Do FA Cup winners qualify for Europa League? FA Cup finalists and champions prizes explained
With the Premier League having returned from its World Cup break, attention turns to a packed January schedule, as the FA Cup third round kicks off on January 6. The tournament is the oldest knockout club competition in world football and offers teams from across the English league pyramid a route to Wembley Stadium.
Australian Open 2023: 'It's tough' - Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Grand Slam
World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz has officially pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open following another injury blow. Alcaraz - who had been limited by an abdominal tear in 2022 - revealed on Twitter that he is now facing time away from the game due to an injury in his right leg.
When is the FA Cup final 2022/23? Dates and fixture schedule for every round
The FA Cup gets going in earnest this week as the third round takes place, beginning with Manchester United vs Everton at Old Trafford on January 6. Liverpool will be defending the title they won in dramatic fashion against Chelsea in May 2022, beating the Blues on penalties at Wembley for the second time in under three months to add the trophy to their EFL Cup glory.
Virgil van Dijk injury: How long will Liverpool be without key defender after hamstring issue?
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he sustained in their defeat to Brentford. WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL can confirm that Van Dijk is certain to miss Liverpool's FA Cup game with Wolves on January 7 and is also a doubt for their next Premier League game, a trip to Brighton on January 14. The Dutch defender was surprisingly substituted at the interval as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Brentford, with Jurgen Klopp's precautionary decision not enough to avoid injury. The injury is worse than first feared and a firm return date has not yet been given.
FA Cup 4th round draw: Date, time, how to watch and ball numbers
Another weekend of FA Cup action is upon us as the Third Round of the competition pits a number of Premier League sides against lower league opposition. With ties such as Tottenham vs. Portsmouth, Oxford vs. Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle, the Third Round should prove to be one full of potential upsets and plenty of drama.
Get off Nick Kyrgios' back: Controversial star is right to focus on winning the Australian Open and a Grand Slam title
Nick Kyrgios was slammed after his late injury withdrawal from the United Cup as he prioritised being fit for the Australian Open. Australia's United Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised Kyrgios for his 'lack of communication', while social media was awash with anger at another Kyrgios failure to represent his nation, with the Canberran having not played Davis Cup since 2019.
