WDEZ 101.9 FM
Gov Evers Begins Second Term With Visit to SPASH
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers toured career and technical education facilities at the Stevens Point Area Senior High on Thursday. During the stop, Evers took time to speak with reports about the state’s current budget surplus and what that could mean for shared revenue with counties and municipalities. He says increasing those payments is something that he and Republicans agree needs to happen.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Iowa woman believed to be longest living American dies, aged 115
(Reuters) – A woman in Iowa believed to be the oldest living person in the United States, having lived through historic events ranging from the two world wars and the Great Depression to the Spanish flu and the COVID-19 pandemic, has passed away at age 115. Bessie Hendricks died...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Badgers winning streak ends
CHAMPAIGN, IL (WSAU) The Badgers 6-game winning streak came to an end with a 79-69 road loss to Illinois. Trailing by 3 at halftime, Illinois went on a run early in the second half to boost their lead to 13. Wisconsin never recovered. Terrence Shannon Jr led the Illini with...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Badgers Top Notre Dame in Conference Play
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team picked up just their second conference win of the season in a 2-0 decision against Notre Dame on Friday at the Kohl Center. Tyson Jugnauth and Corson Ceulemans provided the scoring for Wisconsin, with Jugenauth’s goal coming off a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Badgers Add D-Lineman
MADISON, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — Wisconsin is landing a defensive lineman through the transfer portal. Darian Varner announced yesterday he’s switching his commitment from Temple to the Badgers. The pass rusher logged seven-and-a-half sacks last season to go with 12-and-a-half tackles for loss. He joins quarterbacks Nick Evers, Tanner...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Four Charged With Holding a Woman Captive
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) — Four people are accused of holding a woman captive at a home in Pine Lake. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says they began their investigation on December 22nd after the woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander. The woman...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Massive waves, power outages plague California coastal community amid storms
MENDOCINO, Calif. (Reuters) – Harbormaster Anna Neumann dashed from vessel to vessel, business to business at the port she manages near the mouth of northern California’s Noyo River, ensuring all was secure as storms bringing waves as high as a three-story building pummeled the state. “You prep as...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
