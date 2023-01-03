Read full article on original website
Smith Receives Pioneer Award for Semicentennial of Service
LOCKNEY, TX – A fourth-generation Floyd County farmer has been recognized with the Texas Farm Bureau Pioneer Award. Dan Smith joined Farm Bureau 49 years ago and has served at the county level in leadership roles – including President of the Floyd County Farm Bureau. In 1987, Smith...
A Couple of Fancy Rabbits Take Home Awards
MUNCY, TX – Gage Baker took home the belt buckle for Grand Champion in the Rabbit Show at the annual Floyd County Stock Show Wednesday. In the win, Baker successfully showed a Mini Lop from the Junior Doe Class (Fancy). Mia Snowden claimed Reserve Champion with her Mini Rex...
Martinez Takes Grand Champion and Junior Showmanship Award
MUNCY, TX – It was a big day for Aubrianna Martinez at the Floyd County Stock Show Wednesday as she claimed Grand Champion in the 2023 Dairy Cattle Show and also took home the Junior Showmanship award. Brinley Lefevre drove the Reserve Champion from the Junior Dairy Breed, and...
Floyd County’s Longhorn Wind Project Under New Ownership
FLOYD COUNTY, TX – A large win project in Floyd and Briscoe counties is now under new ownership after an end-of-year acquisition by the Canadian firm, Boralex. The Longhorn project is one of five that EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) sold last Thursday, totaling 447 megawatts (MW) in Texas and New Mexico for $249.8 million (USD).
Downtown Renovations on Lockney City Council’s January Agenda
LOCKNEY, TX – Citizens could see a significant revitalization of the downtown area if efforts by the City of Lockney are successful. The first step begins on Friday morning as the City Council meets in regular session to discuss and possibly take action on designating the area on Main Street between East College and Locust St. as a “slum/blighted area.”
