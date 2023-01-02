Read full article on original website
Grammy winner and producer Ben Harper shares struggles and emotions in his music
Los Angeles rocker and multiple Grammy winner Ben Harper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music business for nearly 30 years. Recently, the sound of Harper's guitar called out to popstar Harry Styles, who invited him to record and tour with him. Jamie Yuccas recently sat down with Harper at the music store that's been run by his family for generations.
The Career of Lizzo: From Indie Artist to Pop Sensation
When Lizzo burst onto the music scene with "Truth Hurts," it was clear that she was an artist who was unafraid to take risks and embrace her unique voice and style. With her powerful vocals, positive and uplifting lyrics, and unapologetic self-confidence, Lizzo has consistently challenged listeners and carved out a place for herself as a truly unique and influential artist.
Action Bronson a Hip Hop Creator - From Flushing to the Top
Since the release of his debut mixtape "Dr. Lecter" in 2011, Action Bronson has established himself as one of the most promising and influential voices in the world of hip hop. With his distinctive sound, bold style, and unconventional approach to music, Action Bronson has carved out a place for himself as a true innovator in the industry.
Synth Single Review: "Neon Frost" by Alan Elettronico
Alan Elettronico’s Neon Frost has a flowing, wintry sparkle to it as it unfolds. Airy, rushing sounds flow into open space in a desolate line to open the track. Metallic, string-like synth echoes out to form a trembling, melancholy melodic pattern above oscillating bass and pounding kick drum motion. The lead synth shines icily above clapping, driving percussion and massive bass.
Rick Rubin: From Hip Hop to Rock and Beyond
Rick Rubin is a name that is synonymous with some of the biggest and most influential artists in the music industry. From his early days as a co-founder of Def Jam Recordings to his current role as a prolific producer and label head, Rubin has consistently been at the forefront of some of the most groundbreaking and innovative music of the last four decades.
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Burna Boy: The Grammy Award-Winning Artist Taking the World by Storm
Burna Boy is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter who has had a significant impact on the music industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Burna Boy has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
J. Cole a Hip Hop Trailblazer - From Fayetteville to the Top
Since the release of his debut mixtape "The Come Up" in 2007, J. Cole has established himself as one of the most promising and influential voices in the world of hip hop. With his smooth flow, insightful lyrics, and dedication to authenticity, J. Cole has carved out a place for himself as a true trailblazer in the industry.
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
Harry Styles: The Trailblazer of Modern Pop and Rock Music
Harry Styles is a globally renowned singer, songwriter, and actor who has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Harry Styles has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
EarthGang - From Atlanta to the World
Since their emergence on the hip hop scene in the early 2010s, EarthGang has established themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative groups in the industry. With their unique style, thought-provoking lyrics, and dynamic live performances, EarthGang has captured the attention of listeners and critics around the world.
Synth Single Review: "Step Up" by Sub Neon
Sub Neon’s Step Up combines power, drama and layered synth sounds into a detailed sonic image. Choral synth creates a reverent feeling as solid bass pulses, elevated digital sounds echo out and massive drums add shape. Brightly glowing, flaring synth leaps out in dramatic, tense motion above hard-hitting drums as rounded, driving bass pushes on.
Stream The Debut EP From King Krule, Pretty V, & Jadasea’s New Band Aqrxvst
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.
Movie Review: The Whale
Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his own play, the Whale centers around morbidly obese English teacher Charlie. Because of his immense girth, Charlie is bound to his apartment, where he handles classes through zoom - with the camera disabled because he doesn't want students to see him. After a grim health diagnosis from his nurse friend and meeting a door-to-door preacher, Charlie decides to re-connect with his daughter. Charlie's daughter, Ellie has become a cynical delinquent, disaffected by her father abandoning her for a younger man. As the week unfolds, we not only see Charlie's struggles with his weight - doing things as simple as showering and going to bed - but also the deeper reasons behind it.
The Rise of AJ Tracey as a Hip Hop Star - "From Ladbroke Grove to the Top"
Since the release of his debut mixtape "The Front" in 2015, AJ Tracey has established himself as one of the most promising and influential hip hop artists in the UK. With his unique style, clever and introspective lyrics, and distinctive flow, AJ Tracey has carved out a place for himself as a true innovator in the industry.
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 in Japan with karaoke and good food
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 away from their Hispanic culture to give Asian celebrations a try. The famous couple took to social media to share how they were spending their holidays in Japan alongside a group of friends. Both artists enjoy karaoke singing iconic songs such as...
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
