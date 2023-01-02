Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his own play, the Whale centers around morbidly obese English teacher Charlie. Because of his immense girth, Charlie is bound to his apartment, where he handles classes through zoom - with the camera disabled because he doesn't want students to see him. After a grim health diagnosis from his nurse friend and meeting a door-to-door preacher, Charlie decides to re-connect with his daughter. Charlie's daughter, Ellie has become a cynical delinquent, disaffected by her father abandoning her for a younger man. As the week unfolds, we not only see Charlie's struggles with his weight - doing things as simple as showering and going to bed - but also the deeper reasons behind it.

