Read full article on original website
Related
hubpages.com
Movie Review: The Whale
Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his own play, the Whale centers around morbidly obese English teacher Charlie. Because of his immense girth, Charlie is bound to his apartment, where he handles classes through zoom - with the camera disabled because he doesn't want students to see him. After a grim health diagnosis from his nurse friend and meeting a door-to-door preacher, Charlie decides to re-connect with his daughter. Charlie's daughter, Ellie has become a cynical delinquent, disaffected by her father abandoning her for a younger man. As the week unfolds, we not only see Charlie's struggles with his weight - doing things as simple as showering and going to bed - but also the deeper reasons behind it.
hubpages.com
Billie Eilish: From Bedroom Singer-Songwriter to Pop Sensation
When Billie Eilish burst onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes," it was clear that she was an artist who was unafraid to take risks and embrace her unique voice and style. With her emotive vocals, introspective lyrics, and fusion of pop, electronic, and hip hop music, Billie has consistently challenged listeners and carved out a place for herself as a truly unique and influential artist.
Comments / 0