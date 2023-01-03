ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer temps with some rumbles of thunder

By Ally Blake
 5 days ago
Good Tuesday evening everyone! Another very warm and muggy night will set us up for a wet Wednesday as we see the bulk of our rain and even a few thunderstorms. Not expecting too much in the way of severe weather but some individual thunderstorms could get string thanks to the general setup that we have over us. The rain is expected to start in the later morning hours and continue through the evening hours. Rain amounts will reach up to half an inch with some spots getting more under stronger thunderstorms. Thursday will be drier and slightly cooler. This cooling trend will follow into Friday and the weekend when we finally return to our monthly average. The weekend will also see a chance of some isolated showers mostly on Saturday night heading into Sunday morning. The following work week is looking to stay on the drier side with a slow return of sunshine.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

