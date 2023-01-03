ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

Marijuana task force research revealed

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights officials have a stash of new information on how other communities regulate marijuana facilities. At a Dec. 20 Sterling Heights City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Vanderpool said the city’s Marihuana Task Force finished a mission to research other communities’ best practices over marijuana facilities and related policies.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
Police continue to search for leads in murders

MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Police: Officer arrested same man twice for crack possession

HAZEL PARK — A Hazel Park man who was caught in possession of crack cocaine in November is facing double the charges after allegedly being caught with the substance again in December, leading to a consolidated case in the new year. Robert Preston, 50, was charged in Hazel Park...
HAZEL PARK, MI
$1 million bond set for suspect in officer-involved shooting

WARREN — Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, has been charged by Macomb County prosecutors with eight felony counts and one misdemeanor following an officer-involved shooting on Eight Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre roads on Jan. 2. Allen’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety only...
WARREN, MI
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House

First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

