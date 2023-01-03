Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Police identify suspect believed responsible for placing noose in Village business
GROSSE POINTE CITY — A suspect has been identified in what appears to be a hate crime after a makeshift noose was left in the men’s restroom at the Panera store in The Village the evening of Dec. 30. On Jan. 3, Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Director...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
candgnews.com
Marijuana task force research revealed
STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights officials have a stash of new information on how other communities regulate marijuana facilities. At a Dec. 20 Sterling Heights City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Vanderpool said the city’s Marihuana Task Force finished a mission to research other communities’ best practices over marijuana facilities and related policies.
13abc.com
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
candgnews.com
Police continue to search for leads in murders
MADISON HEIGHTS — Two separate killings that happened roughly a month apart during the holiday season remain unsolved, and authorities are asking the public for help solving each case. The more recent killing occurred just before Christmas, shortly after midnight on Dec. 20. The victim was a 36-year-old man...
candgnews.com
Police: Officer arrested same man twice for crack possession
HAZEL PARK — A Hazel Park man who was caught in possession of crack cocaine in November is facing double the charges after allegedly being caught with the substance again in December, leading to a consolidated case in the new year. Robert Preston, 50, was charged in Hazel Park...
candgnews.com
$1 million bond set for suspect in officer-involved shooting
WARREN — Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, has been charged by Macomb County prosecutors with eight felony counts and one misdemeanor following an officer-involved shooting on Eight Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre roads on Jan. 2. Allen’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety only...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
candgnews.com
Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments
STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
fox2detroit.com
East side Detroit party store hires private security for parking lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent tragedy has highlighted one thing for a business owner in Detroit - he needs to do more to keep his customers safe. At Inner City Liquor on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit, the owner has hired security for the parking lot. "What I had...
fox2detroit.com
Richmond school district closed through Jan. 6 for death threat to employee, their family
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A school threat has led the Richmond School District to be closed as a precaution through January 6. The written death threat was found by a staff member after returning from holiday break at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, leading to a call to police and sparking the preemptive measure.
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
2 west Michigan women charged among rash of Ulta store heists surge across the country
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Several Metro Detroit police departments are closing in on what’s being called a multi-jurisdictional retail fraud ring. It has been ripping off numerous Ulta Beauty stores like the one on the 27000 block of Woodward in Royal Oak. The scene say investigators, looks a lot...
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
Shelby Twp. man killed after falling from truck in industrial area in Warren
Warren police are investigating after a Shelby Township man was killed after apparently falling from a truck at a steel company on Thursday.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
fox2detroit.com
'I'm blaming the judges': Man with long criminal history accused of shooting at Warren police while on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say. Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.
fox2detroit.com
Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home
HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
