Jarrett Wilson
4d ago
Leave all the negative comments you want .. IDC .. but this man was healthy and had NO prior ailments. John Stockton talked about this ( and has/had proof ).. young athletes are collapsing .. that wasn’t a hard hit either .. Prayers for this man.
Bellabeau
4d ago
There’s nothing wrong with questioning why a healthy athlete goes into cardiac arrest. Question everything. Question the government, question big pharma. You people who make blind excuses are why Hitler was able to have so many sympathizers.
Robert
4d ago
Too many people of all ages having heart attacks … to the point hit happens on playing fields and courts on live tv. Didn’t use to be like that. Just sayin.
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Here's what Damar Hamlin's doctors said about the Bills player's health and recovery
Doctors who treated Bills safety Damar Hamlin addressed the question of commotio cordis, the emergency response on field and topics on his health.
Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
NFL says Bills-Bengals game will not be completed as doctors outline and supporters cheer Damar Hamlin's improvement
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, appears neurologically intact and is moving his hands and feet, doctors said Thursday, news that has drawn relief and joy from supporters nationwide days after the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Doctors reveal first thing Damar Hamlin asked for when he woke up
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday, days after the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Hamlin remains in critical condition at the hospital's ICU,...
Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Bills’ Sean McDermott breaks down in first speech since Damar Hamlin collapse and hails ‘amazing’ $7m raised for charity
BUFFALO Bills head coach Sean McDermott broke down in his first press conference since the dramatic events of Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed as he went into cardiac arrest following a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin had a powerful message for him after he asked who won Bills-Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin slowly recovers from collapsing from cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, there have been signs of promise for his health. For one, the 24-year-old young man remains in critical condition but has started to show “remarkable progress” over the last day or so.
Damar Hamlin update: The Bills' DB reportedly Facetimed his teammates after finally being able to speak again
Just four days ago we all watched in horror as Damar Hamlin collapsed on a football field and needed to be resuscitated before being transported off the field and to a hospital. He suffered from cardiac arrest. Hamlin had to be on a ventilator during his time at the hospital...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd speak for first time since Monday's game
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals players Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are speaking for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. In the latest update, University of Cincinnati doctors shared that Hamlin is slowly waking up and communicating, even asking via a...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision on Bengals-Bills Game
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams of his decision earlier on Thursday after speaking with the Bills, Bengals and NFL ...
Patrick Mahomes reps Damar Hamlin prior to matchup vs Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rocked a Damar Hamlin shirt prior to his matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The entire NFL community is thinking of Damar Hamlin after Monday night’s frightening incident. Hamlin was given nearly 10 minutes of CPR on the field, and was...
NBC Sports
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
