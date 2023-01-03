10 Places to Help You Achieve Your Health & Fitness Goals

As 2022 fades and 2023 begins, many are thinking about starting to get rid of the holiday pounds they have gained as their New Year’s resolution. Weight loss resolutions are always at the top of the list, but when pursuing weight loss remember that during the holidays and winter months, we are a lot more inert. Going from doing little or nothing in the way of exercise to a brand-new full-blown routine can hurt your body and cause burn-out. Bone and joint experts suggest scaling back on the “big bite” goals and starting with “small nibbles.”

There are all kinds of people, and it is important to find the workout that fits your needs, lifestyle and personality. All kinds of websites exist to tell people how to find the right exercise plan for them. One site to look into is sukhavatibali.com . While it seems like an odd place to go for exercise advice, the site breaks people down into body types using ancient Indian Ayurvedic medicine.

“Our bodies are designed to move,” they say on their website. “Charaka, the ancient Ayurvedic Physician, wrote over 5,000 years ago ‘from physical exercise, one gets lightness, a capacity for work, firmness, tolerance of difficulties, elimination of impurities, and stimulation of digestion.” Along with getting adequate rest and having a wholesome diet, exercise is one of the three pillars of health and wellness.”

The secret to establishing a regular exercise routine, they go on to say, is for each person to find a form of exercise they enjoy and that suits their mind-body type. Ayurveda acknowledges that there is no one body type and no ‘one size fits all’ approach to exercise and wellness.

Ayurveda breaks people down to three body types: Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Vatas tend to be thin naturally and work out best doing something where they can use quick bursts of energy because their body type lacks the ability to do endurance exercises. Pittas are best at competitive sports as they are motivated to win. And Kaphas are good at endurance sports but can lack motivation. They excel at walking, running, swimming, aerobics, dance and weightlifting.

One way to get back into exercise slowly is by starting with stretching and building up your body’s core muscles. Yoga and Pilates are both great ways to get your body used to moving. While yoga looks like you are just sitting there, it is actually quite demanding of the core muscles while being low impact. Pilates works on many yoga concepts, but the use of specially created aids makes it feel like less work.

“Yoga can help deepen your meditation practice, improve your flexibility, and help with balance,” says healthline.com . “Pilates may be better for recovering after injury, improving posture, and for core strength.”

Adding walking to the mix provides cardio while being low impact. Start with short walks and then add distance. Walking is an underrated form of exercise that has been proven to help fight depression and aid in weight loss.

Once some stamina and endurance have been established, then it is time to build on the foundations with an exercise plan that plays to an individual’s strengths.

With all that has been going on in the world, it has been hard for many to make working out a habit. “Exercise might not feel like a priority with everything else going on,” says MU Healthcare , but the benefits are huge. It relieves stress, boosts your immune system, and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression. Any physical activity that you can fit into your day (even a five-minute walk) will be helpful to keep your weight in check and brighten your mood.”

Here are 10 places in Wilson County offering a range of exercise activities. These are just a sampling of the many fitness facilities available. Those who love a demanding workout are sure to enjoy Cross Fit or Boxing, while other may prefer a routine created just for them by a personal trainer. The Lebanon Senior Citizen’s Center offers classes for those with mobility issues. And Vanderbilt Weight Loss Center can provide help with developing a healthy diet and exercise plan.

Orange Theory Fitness

11199 Lebanon Road

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 981-380 0

website

Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 6:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness offers a specific heart rate-based interval training workout with certified coach guiding you through five different heart rate zones. These zones are resting, easy, challenging, uncomfortable and all out. Coaches tell you when to push harder and when to pull back for recovery.

Lebanon Senior Citizen’s Center

670 Coles Ferry Pike

Lebanon, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 449-460 0

website

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Offerings at the Lebanon Senior Citizen’s Center include Tai Chi, water aerobics, dance classes, and low impact exercise classes. They also offer lots of other fun activities to keep seniors moving. Weekends they are closed.

Vanderbilt Weight Loss Center

1616 West Main Street, Suite 300

Lebanon, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 322-6000

website

At the Vanderbilt Weight Loss Center, they provide comprehensive care focusing on helping individuals achieve and maintain their weight loss goals. They work with each patient to develop a personalized care plan that includes nutrition, exercise and psychological support.

Keppner Boxing and Fitness

273a North Mt Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 492-222 5

website

See website for class schedule.

Keppner is a new franchise in the area. Boxing offers a high-energy fitness classes while receiving boxing instruction. Their mission is to positively impact as many lives as possible through the discipline of boxing and fitness in a safe and supportive environment.

3 Star Cross Fit

5510 E Division Street

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 293-676 1

https://3starcrossfit.com/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.,

and 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

CrossFit is a fitness and conditioning program developed through many years of watching, working with, and coaching all types of people – from those considered normal and average to top athletes. It is designed for those committed to following the program.

204 Fitness Center

204 Public Square

Watertown, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 697-219 0

https://www.facebook.com/The204FitnessCenter/

Located in Watertown, this is a traditional fitness center. The offer weights, treadmills and ellipticals. Members have 24-hour access. They offer six- and 12- month membership contracts. Spark energy drinks are also offered.

Fit Physiques Personal Trainer

3384 N Mt Juliet Road, Suite100

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 519-156 1

https://fitphysiquesgym.com/

Hours: By appointment beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Whether clients have a fitness, athletic or life goal, Fit Physiques will create a custom plan to fit their current fitness level and will guide them every step of the way. Owner and operator Paul has been training clients for over a decade. His passion is helping people enjoy life more through better health.

Bloom Yoga Studio Lebanon

104 W Main Street, Suite A

Lebanon, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 348-789 8

http://www.bloomyoga.studio/

Hours: See website for class schedule.

Bloom Yoga Studio is a community studio offering yoga, meditation, and wellness for individuals and groups in Wilson County. They offer a varied schedule of group classes for all bodies including yoga flow, wall yoga, chair yoga, other types of yoga and meditation, as well as private sessions.

Profectus Jiu-Jitsu Wilco

149 South Maple Street

Lebanon, Tennessee

Phone : (615) 208-510 1

https://profectushq.com/lebanon

Hours: See website for class schedule.

Since 2015, Jeff Spain has been offering martial arts classes to adults and children. Their adult programs are carefully designed to take participants from a beginning student to a black belt while helping them learn and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Their kids programs are focused on developing discipline, work ethic, and self-confidence in a safe and fun environment.

Lebanon Recreation Department – Jimmy Floyd Center

511 N Castle Heights Avenue

Lebanon, Tenenssee

Phone: 615-453-4545

website

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The mission of the Jimmy Floyd Family Center is to promote a healthier community through fitness and health programs and to provide a place for youth, families, and senior citizens to enjoy activities while keeping membership affordable and competitive for all of the community.

