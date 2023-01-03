A violent home invasion in Manoa; how one expert says you can prevent being targeted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Home owners were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Manoa putting residents on high alert. How bad is crime in the area and what can people do to prevent being targeted?

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the home invasion turned violent when the home owners caught the suspects in the act. Police said a 49-year-old woman and 58-year-old man were assaulted by two unknown male suspects who broke into their home around 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

A witness said they saw a man they believe was one of the suspects run through several yards. He hopped multiple fences before coming to a rock wall about five properties away. He jumped over it and took off.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A resident, who asked not to be identified, said crime is increasing in their neighborhood.

“[Crime’s] gotten a lot worse over the last five to ten years,” the neighbor said. “I think the criminal element is very bold… You just have to protect yourself and your property.”

According to HPD’s Crimemapping website, between Aug. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023, there have been at least 107 burglaries and 19 robberies within a mile radius of Monday’s incident.

Ed Howard, Pax Bellow Security Solutions CEO, said most home invasions are not random acts; they’re targeted.

“There are methods to home invasions, and they’re thought out. And, they’re planned through,” Howard explained. “There’s a lot of intention in what [criminals] do.”

And, he said criminals see kupuna as easy targets.

“They see an elderly person outside watering their yard; it’s a nice home. They’re going to come back, and they’re going to check out your property. Or, they’re going to see what’s going on,” he said.

But, Howard added that there are things you can do to protect yourself and your home. The first thing: know who’s coming onto your property.

“Whether they’re doing work or whether they’re friends of friends or friends of relatives, if they get to look inside or around your home and they see things that look like there’s a potential for a lot of value, they may go back and sell this information.”

He said to make sure you are not flaunting your assets; park nice cars in the garage. Do not leave expensive things outside in plain sight.

According to Howard, you have to ‘harden your home.’

He said security alarm systems are effective and suggests installing a heavy-duty door.

“One of the best things that I believe, as a consultant, when I talk to my clients, is get a metal security screen door and use that door because they make some very good ones with good locks that are very heavy duty.”

Howard said getting to know your neighbors and joining a neighborhood watch are also helpful.

Another deterrent, according to Howard, get a guard dog. He said a dog that makes a lot of noise can be very effective.