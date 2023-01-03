ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesalinepost.com

Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023

The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
SALINE, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Pedestrian, unmarked police truck hit in two-vehicle crash downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a crash on Adams Street in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. According to Toledo police, two vehicles, including an unmarked TPD truck, were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams. Police said the at-fault party hit the Toledo police truck and a pedestrian. They also said minor injuries were involved.
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Ohio car chase ends in fatal crash in Monroe County

Village of Dundee — A police car chase that crossed state lines ended in a fatal crash at the intersection of W. Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street Friday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The chase started in Ohio when the male driver of...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Police Investigating Possible ‘Shots Fired’ Situation in Adrian Thursday

Adrian, MI – Adrian Police responded to a possible shots fired situation early Thursday afternoon. Chief Vince Emrick said in an email response to WLEN News Friday that the alleged incident occurred just before 2PM. He said that after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Parkview, one...
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
DUNDEE, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
JONESVILLE, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH

