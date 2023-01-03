Read full article on original website
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023
The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:. 1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street. 12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
TPD: Pedestrian, unmarked police truck hit in two-vehicle crash downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a crash on Adams Street in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. According to Toledo police, two vehicles, including an unmarked TPD truck, were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams. Police said the at-fault party hit the Toledo police truck and a pedestrian. They also said minor injuries were involved.
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Detroit News
Ohio car chase ends in fatal crash in Monroe County
Village of Dundee — A police car chase that crossed state lines ended in a fatal crash at the intersection of W. Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street Friday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The chase started in Ohio when the male driver of...
wlen.com
Police Investigating Possible ‘Shots Fired’ Situation in Adrian Thursday
Adrian, MI – Adrian Police responded to a possible shots fired situation early Thursday afternoon. Chief Vince Emrick said in an email response to WLEN News Friday that the alleged incident occurred just before 2PM. He said that after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Parkview, one...
Shelby Twp. man killed after falling from truck in industrial area in Warren
Warren police are investigating after a Shelby Township man was killed after apparently falling from a truck at a steel company on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Michigan sees first worker death for 2023 after man dies from fall at Warren steel plant
Warren police are investigating after a Shelby Township man was killed after apparently falling from a truck at a steel company on Thursday.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Identity of man found dead in wooded area of Monroe County still unknown 45 years later
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man found dead in a wooded area of Exeter Township in Monroe County remains unidentified 45 years later. The man was discovered on Jan. 7, 1978. He is believed to have been between 18 to 25 years old. He was found nude. The level...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
wlen.com
Michigan State Police Continue Work on Dee Warner Case; No New Updates
Tipton, MI – Dee Ann Warner has been missing from her Munger Road home since late-April last year, and the family is still searching for answers. As the calendar turned over to 2023 this week, the Lenawee County community is still searching as well. WLEN News reached out to...
Man dies after being hit by Amtrak Train in Ypsilanti on Thursday night
Ypsilanti police say a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Man accused of murder in death of Jackson toddler
JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man suspected of the murder of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in December. Donald Flack, 40, of Blackman Township, faces a charge of open murder related to the death of Zariah Jackson, a 1-year-old girl who was found dead Dec. 13.
