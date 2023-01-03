ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

European markets close higher as travel stocks get a boost; German inflation lower than expected

By Hannah Ward-Glenton, Jenni Reid, Elliot Smith
CNBC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
CNBC

Gold jumps to highest since June on suggestions of less-hawkish Fed path

Gold prices shot up over 1% on Friday to seven-month highs as Treasury yields and the dollar fell after U.S. economic data cemented expectations of a less-hawkish Fed. Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,867.18 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. ET, their highest since June 13 last year. Prices have gained about 2.1% so far this week, the most since the week of Dec. 2.
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after economic reports signal inflation may be cooling

Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month of December, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
CNBC

Dollar tumbles after U.S. jobs report, service sector contraction

The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed a strong, but not blockbuster employment picture in December. The dollar fell 1.17% on the day against a basket of currencies to 103.88, after reaching 105.63, the highest since Dec. 7. The dollar fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data...
CNBC

These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030

Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Turns out companies are deflating their public salary ranges, so you still have to negotiate for top dollar

Salary transparency laws are supposed to help workers understand the minimum and maximum earning potential for a new job, whether they see it on a job posting or ask a hiring manager about the range during interviews. So far, some cases have only caused more confusion, like in New York City where companies were called out for posting jobs with $100,000-plus pay bands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Online holiday sales hit a new record in 2022

Online holiday sales jumped by 3.5% year to over year to $211.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. CNBC's 'Tech Check' team discusses the numbers.
CNBC

These 6 Club stocks look reasonably priced as Wall Street shuns high flyers

We're growing increasingly worried about some richly valued companies in our portfolio, including the likes of. (MSFT). Expensive stocks remain out of favor on Wall Street — just as they had been for much of last year — and there could be more room for them to fall as recession fears mount.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Thursday: Strong job market as Amazon cuts staff

1. U.S. stock futures accelerate to the downside as bond yields reverse higher. Soon-to-be retiring Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George advocated Thursday on CNBC for higher interest rates. Fed minutes Wednesday also held fast to tightening as of its last meeting. The job market is still too strong. ADP private payrolls in December: 253,000 versus 153,000 expected. Pay increases for job changers 15.2%. Job-stayers get 7.3%.
CNBC

Automakers are cautiously optimistic for a 2023 rebound after worst new vehicle sales in more than a decade

DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
CNBC

Watch Thursday's full episode of the Halftime Report — January 5, 2023

"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Scott Wapner and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 6 2023: Cramer shares a warning for megacap tech stocks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what the December jobs report means for the portfolio. Jim gives insight after talking with the CEO of Constellation Brands on "Mad Money" Thursday night, and why a stock buyback program would be great for the beer company's shareholders. Jim also warns Investing Club members that several megacap tech names in the portfolio could see even more selling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy