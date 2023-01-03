ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Mark Your Calendar for the 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

The 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show is coming to the Wilson County Exposition Center (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087) from Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th.

Come see the large selection of RV’s in a safe, convenient, family friendly location!

Our goal is to provide an exciting, informative, and fun show experience that you can look forward to visiting every year!

Show Hours:
Friday, January 13th from 10 am-7 pm
Saturday, January 14th from 10 am-7 pm
Sunday, January 15th from 11 am-5 pm

Cost of admission is $10 at the door (Under 16 is free) and there will be FREE parking. We can’t wait to see you!

For more information click HERE

For more local events like the 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/events/

The post Mark Your Calendar for the 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6

The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. The Sounds host the Louisville Bats – Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. Group areas […] The post Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow […] The post ‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. TWRA stocks rainbow trout […] The post 2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023. In addition to the seasonal events, […] The post Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.” Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,” RELATED: 2023 Events […] The post Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee

Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School is a top rated, public, […] The post Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Stoner Creek Elementary

From Wilson County Schools The NEW Stoner Creek Elementary hosted, on December 11, their official ribbon cutting ceremony for the community. Although the school opened for teachers and students immediately following Thanksgiving break, the December event gave all community members and families a chance to enjoy a ceremonial program to honor all of those who […] The post Wilson County Schools Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Stoner Creek Elementary appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and one rolling roadblock beginning at approximately 6 a.m. The event is expected to take around one […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29

(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds to Host EA SPORTS NHL 23 Championship at Ford Ice Center Bellevue

From NHL.com The Nashville Predators are hosting a Club Championship as part of the EA SPORTS NHL 23 World Championship. This is a virtual tournament with a Live Final at Ford Ice Bellevue. Both the virtual and live final portions of the tournament will be played on PlayStation 5. Only players registered on a PlayStation […] The post Preds to Host EA SPORTS NHL 23 Championship at Ford Ice Center Bellevue appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Wilson County Source in 2022. Tanger Outlets Nashville Breaks Ground  Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, broke ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. Read […] The post Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through January 7, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending January 7, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie -The crumbly, fruity treat—a buttery strawberry cookie topped with a strawberry vanilla streusel and a sweet milky glaze. […] The post Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through January 7, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy