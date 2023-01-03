Mark Your Calendar for the 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show

The 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show is coming to the Wilson County Exposition Center (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087) from Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th.

Come see the large selection of RV’s in a safe, convenient, family friendly location!

Our goal is to provide an exciting, informative, and fun show experience that you can look forward to visiting every year!

Show Hours:

Friday, January 13th from 10 am-7 pm

Saturday, January 14th from 10 am-7 pm

Sunday, January 15th from 11 am-5 pm

Cost of admission is $10 at the door (Under 16 is free) and there will be FREE parking. We can’t wait to see you!

