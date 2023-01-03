ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology.

“More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful public lands,” said Stacey Levine, executive director of Healthy Parks Healthy Person. “The program is providing incentives for people to get outside and improve their health while creating new stewards for our parks. We appreciate the funding for this program, which comes from the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes grant.”

In October, Healthy Parks Healthy Person showcased the app at the national SHIFT Summit in Fort Collins, Colo., where the app received the SHIFT Award. GP RED, a national non-profit, sponsors the annual summit where professionals share experiences and ideas for linking humans to nature.

Teresa Penbrooke, director of GP RED’s Healthy Communities Research Group, praised Healthy Parks Healthy Person for promoting outdoor activity as a preventive health measure.

The free Healthy Parks Healthy Person app allows participants to use their mobile devices to earn points at any Tennessee park while getting outside and being active. App users can redeem their points for rewards, from hammocks to backpacks. The program includes a Park Prescription feature so healthcare providers can prescribe outdoor activity as part of patient’s healthcare regimen.

Healthy Parks Healthy Person is a legacy program of Tennessee State Parks, which partnered with Tennessee Department of Health in 2017 to develop the app. In July 2022, Healthy Parks Healthy Person became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

“I am so proud Healthy Parks Health Person keeps making a significant impact on the health and well-being of Tennesseans,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “Going on five years strong, the program is paying dividends in healthier lifestyle options for Tennesseans and also in encouraging an appreciation of the beauty in our communities and state.”

Visit Healthy Parks Healthy Person for more information.

The post Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Related
Wilson County Source

TSSAA and TBR Team Up to Promote Educational Opportunities After High School

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and TBR – The College System of Tennessee are teaming up for the 2022-23 school year to support TSSAA member schools and student-athletes while bringing awareness to the importance of education beyond high school. Whether you’re right out of high school or an adult looking for a career change or a new […] The post TSSAA and TBR Team Up to Promote Educational Opportunities After High School appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee

Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School is a top rated, public, […] The post Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. TWRA stocks rainbow trout […] The post 2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to […] The post These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville […] The post Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Bruce Weston Durbin

Bruce Weston Durbin, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Bruce was born in Cairo, IL and was the son of the late, Fred Durbin and Isabel Glade Durbin. He was a member of Joy Church. Bruce was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam and was […] The post OBITUARY: Bruce Weston Durbin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Bernard Daniel Kane III

Bernard Daniel Kane III, age 62, of Mount Juliet, TN, went to be with his heavenly father on December 30, 2022. He was born on August 15, 1960 in Tarrant County, Texas to Bernard Daniel Kane Jr. and Dorothy Nell Touchstone Kane. He was the eldest brother followed by Mallorie, Stacey and Brody Kane. Dan […] The post OBITUARY: Bernard Daniel Kane III appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ambria Dianne McGregor

Ambria Dianne McGregor, age 16 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee unexpectedly passed away after a tragic accident. The Celebration of Ambria’s beautiful life will be held on Monday, January 2nd at Hermitage Church of Nazarene at 3 pm. The Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 pm. The family requests that all memorial […] The post OBITUARY: Ambria Dianne McGregor appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: George Stephen Manspeaker

George Stephen Manspeaker of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, he was 86 years old. George was born in Nyack, NY and was the son of the late William Manspeaker and Rosalee Long Manspeaker. George served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Colonel on January 1, […] The post OBITUARY: George Stephen Manspeaker appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police

December 31, 2022 – This afternoon, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘05 Ford SUV, stolen from Nashville on 12/22. Officers intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Rd near Division St. Two adult males, also in possession of meth, were arrested. More Crime News! The post 2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

