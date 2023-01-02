Read full article on original website
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Admits He Was Not Totally Comfortable With Mark Robinson Starting In Week 17
Tomlin was asked what it is about Robinson that made him comfortable having him participate in such a significant way against the Ravens, especially during such a critical game. Tomlin chuckled and said:. “Who said I was comfortable?”. Robinson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft...
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Yardbarker
Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal
It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Yardbarker
The Reds Release A Prominent Veteran
Last decade, infielder Mike Moustakas was a productive hitter who went to two World Series as a regular. His power from the left side of the plate helped the Kansas City Royals win the 2015 World Series, and he had a few impressive seasons after that. His last excellent season...
Yardbarker
Video Shows An Unbelievable Dunk By LeBron On Monday
LeBron James is the only reason to tune in and watch the Los Angeles Lakers at this point now. He’s been on a roll throughout the whole season, taking his game to a whole different level since Anthony Davis went down with an injury. The Lakers have literally needed...
Yardbarker
Six players from hyped 2022 recruiting class among those fleeing Texas A&M
Per On3, the Aggies — who finished 5-7 in 2022 — lead college football with players who transferred out with 27. Of those players, six are from the much-ballyhooed top recruiting class of 2022. Cornerback Denver Harris and WR Chris Marshall were five-star recruits. Harris left for LSU, and Marshall is heading to Ole Miss.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
