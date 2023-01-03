ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after collision

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
 5 days ago

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest before collapsing on the field and being rushed to a local hospital, the Bills announced late Monday evening.

The 24-year-old safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins near the end of the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup. As Hamlin attempted to get back to his feet following the collision, he fell back down to the ground. Teammates frantically waved in medical staff as the situation quickly grew dire, and an ambulance rushed Hamlin off the field and to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in what quickly became a terrifying scene.

Hamlin received CPR on the field and is in critical condition.

As Hamlin attempted to get back to his feet following the collision with Tee Higgins, he fell back down to the ground.
AP
Damar Hamlin fell to the ground after attempting a tackle.
AP
Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital.
AP

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” The Bills tweeted in a statement . “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

How ESPN handled broadcast during horrifying Damar Hamlin injury

Hamlin’s agent, Jordon Rooney, said that Hamlin’s vitals had returned to normal levels at the hospital.

“They have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative at Jaster Athletes posted on Twitter. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

After initially being temporarily suspended for over an hour, the NFL decided to officially suspend the game for the evening and attempt to make it up at a later date. The Bengals were leading 7-3 before the game was called.

Although the ESPN broadcast claimed the two teams were given a five-minute warm-up period before attempting to resume the game, the NFL denied they tried to restart action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n9Ls_0k1beIK600
Damar Hamlin was rushed to a local hospital by ambulance.
Getty Images

“Never crossed my mind to talk about warming up to resume play,” NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent, a former 15-year player, told reporters on a conference call. “That’s ridiculous, insensitive, and not a place we should ever be in.”

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin's Medical 'Hero' Has Been Revealed

A miracle took place at during Monday Night Football earlier this week.  Damar Hamlin was kept alive by a prepared medical staff after he collapsed from cardiac arrest early on in the Bills-Bengals game.  Now, the football world has a face and a name to associate with such a ...
New York Post

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ.According to the report, Peyton remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors say his health is improving, according to his uncle, Greg Hillis. Peyton’s kids are said to be safe and healthy, according to the report.According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Fla. when the accident happened and he was helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious in the ICU. While there were posts on social...
PENSACOLA, FL
Athlon Sports

Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.  Staying true to his ...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
New York Post

Josh Jacobs playing for Raiders after young son saves grandfather’s life

In a scene seemingly out of “The Godfather” – but with a better ending – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ son, Braxton, may have saved his grandfather’s life. Braxton, just 6-years old, called 911 on Tuesday when he found his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, experiencing chest pain, according to NFL Network. He would end up having emergency heart surgery on Wednesday and remains in intensive care. Josh has spent most of the week at home in Tulsa attending to the matter. But on Friday, he asked if he should play this weekend when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Saturday...
Newswest9.com

Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin shared his thanks Saturday to everyone who has been praying for him since he had to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," Hamlin wrote in his first public message since the incident.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin expresses his thanks in first Instagram post since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has expressed his thanks in his first Instagram post since suffering a cardiac arrest five days ago.The 24-year-old collapsed during the Bills’ Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals after colliding with wide receiver Tee Higgins.After showing signs of improvement in hospital this week and speaking to his team-mates on Friday, Hamlin posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Saturday, describing the love from well-wishers as “overwhelming”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
New York Post

Bills-Patriots will be filled with love and emotion for Damar Hamlin

When you peel back the thick layers of emotion that have gripped the NFL for the past week — particularly in Buffalo — football games will be played on Sunday, the most notable of which involves the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It’s been a hell of a year for the Bills, who’ve endured like few NFL teams have when faced with the rash of adversity they have. Historic snowstorms in the area have taken dozens of lives and have disrupted the team’s schedule, forcing it to play a home game in a neutral stadium. There was the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
