ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Brian Daboll took moment to ‘appreciate’ Giants’ playoff berth

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Not long after the Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years , first-year head coach Brian Daboll said he looked forward to going home, relaxing and celebrating at home with his family and lighting up a cigar.

It did not transpire exactly like that.

“Had a couple of them,’’ Daboll said on Monday.

With a night to reflect, Daboll said achieving one of the goals established for the team at the start of the season is something that should be appreciated.

“You get to play another game,’’ he said. “You’re only guaranteed, obviously, 17 of these things now. So, it takes a lot of work to get to this point — a lot of work. It takes a lot of execution. It’s extremely hard to get one of these spots, so I think that you should appreciate it. We appreciated it [Sunday] night, and then you’ve got to get back to work. Once that time hits, it’s, again, a one-and-done season.

“But probably the most gratifying is just to see these players have their smiling faces after a game and realized that they accomplished one of the goals — to make the postseason. I’m happy for those guys.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnkbS_0k1beHRN00
Brian Daboll walks off the field following the Giants’ win over the Colts on Jan. 1.
Getty Images

It was a bigger deal in the days leading up to the game than it turned out to be in the game itself. Yes, Azeez Ojulari was in uniform and able to play against the Colts, one week after coming out of the loss to the Vikings with a sprained ankle. Ojulari did not start against the Colts, with Jihad Ward taking his place up on the defensive line as an outside linebacker. As a matter of fact, Ojulari hardly played. He took the field on the first defensive series on the first obvious passing situation for the Colts. There was no real rotation, though, as Ojulari played only seven snaps. Moving forward, it remains to be seen if this was all precautionary — the Giants did not need him in the rout — or if Ojulari felt enough discomfort to limit his playing time.

The rotation at left guard continues and it was virtually an even split in this game, with Nick Gates starting and playing 37 of the 63 offensive snaps and Ben Bredeson rotating in for 36 snaps. … How rare was this rout for the Giants? Their 28-point margin of victory was their largest in more than eight years, since Dec. 7, 2014, when they whipped the Titans 36-7 in Nashville. Before this game, the Giants’ largest margin of victory this season was eight points, which they accomplished three times.

Xavier McKinney played 83 percent of snaps (48) on defense in his first game off the non-football injury list recovering from the bye-week accident that left him with three fractured fingers on his left hand. He had seven tackles, misplayed a ball in the air that resulted in a 49-yard reception for Parris Campbell and did not hold onto what should have been an interception. McKinney after his first action since Oct. 30 told The Post “I’m tired as hell’’ but he said it with a smile.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
New York Post

Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’

When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
New York Post

NFL Week 18 predictions: Bet on hot Saints finishing season strong

Home team in CAPS: Sunday SAINTS (-3) over Panthers With the likes of flashy back Alvin Kamara doing his thing, and with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed about all you could ask for, Dem Saints are working their way up the scale. Head coach Dennis Allen is looking better and better by the week. Ride the hot squad. DOLPHINS (-2) over Jets Despite having dropped five straight, the Fins have earned their 8-8 seasonal record and can make the January tournament with a win over the Jets in conjunction with the Bills taking care of the Patriots. Miami will be compelled to start young QB Skylar...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Bills-Patriots will be filled with love and emotion for Damar Hamlin

When you peel back the thick layers of emotion that have gripped the NFL for the past week — particularly in Buffalo — football games will be played on Sunday, the most notable of which involves the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. It’s been a hell of a year for the Bills, who’ve endured like few NFL teams have when faced with the rash of adversity they have. Historic snowstorms in the area have taken dozens of lives and have disrupted the team’s schedule, forcing it to play a home game in a neutral stadium. There was the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy