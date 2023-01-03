Read full article on original website
KLEM
Brad Cave – Citizen of the Day
Brad Cave is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, January 6, 2023. Brad is employed with Northwest Bank and is Le Mars Chamber’s December employee of the month. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Shelby Kaestner – Citizen of the Day
Shelby Kaestner is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, January 5, 2023. Shelby is the new K-12 Program Coordinator and will be managing the Clover Kids Program with ISU Extension and Outreach – Plymouth County Office. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Shop for a Cause
Three local organizations were recently awarded checks for proceeds from the annual e Mars Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street annual Shop for a Cause promotion. Total raised this year was $1945. CAASA received $435.00, Wet Nose Animal Rescue $750.00 and Christian Needs Center $760.00. The Chamber appreciates all the help from the community.
KLEM
John Donlin
John Donlin, 77, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Former councilman organizes horse show
Fred Wilson was well-known in Sheldon as a city council member 1926-34. There was no city manager at that time, so council members had to oversee the city’s departments, such as water, sewer, streets, parks, cemeteries and the power plant. Fred distributed food and assistance to the poor people in the area.
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: January 7
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, January 5, 2023
Le Mars Police announced that they brought on a new officer, and promoted two others. Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says Officer Chad Singer comes from Cherokee County. A recent retirement on the Le Mars police force created an opportunity to revamp their schedule. Chief Vande Vegte says had been...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mason City Lake to be Stocked with Rainbow Trout
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan to consider extending school year
SIBLEY—Winter-weary residents faced another storm heading into the Christmas weekend, interrupting the school calendar once again along with holiday travel plans. Sibley-Ocheyedan students have already recorded seven snow days for the 2022-23 year, making it tempting to make every effort to get students to school and keep them there once classes resume in January.
KLEM
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Bierman
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Bierman, 97 of Kingsley passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Visitation will begin at noon until service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery.
KLEM
A new officer, and two promotions at Le Mars PD
The Le Mars Police Department welcomed a new police officer this week. Chad Singer has six years of law enforcement experience, most recently with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office. There were also two promotions in the Department. Jeff Kramer, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, and John Kaskie, who...
siouxlandnews.com
Free family fun night planned for Sunday at Long Lines Rec Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Neighborhood Network will host a free Family Fun Night for the community on Sunday, January 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The free event will include games, booths, basketball, bounce houses, food, and more. The...
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
KLEM
Kylie Hessenius Signs to Wrestle at Iowa Lakes Community College
Le Mars Community girls wrestling has been making history all throughout this inaugural season. They made more history on Friday by sending their first athlete off to college in Kylie Hessenius. The senior signed her letter of intent to wrestle in the inaugural year of the Iowa Lakes Community College women’s wrestling program. This moment was not in focus until recently for Hessenius who had always wrestled but never thought of it as an opportunity in college.
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Hires New Development Director
Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City position formerly held by former Sheldon Chamber and Development Director Mark Gaul has been filled. Gaul left Sheldon ten years ago for a similar position — Community Development Director — in Orange City. In July of last year, Gaul made another career move, and is now the Community Development Director for the City of Le Mars.
Radio Iowa
DNR stocking trout this month
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
nwestiowa.com
Interim Sioux County auditor selected
ORANGE CITY—Joe E. Van Tol was unanimously appointed by resolution to be the new Sioux County auditor by the county board of supervisors Dec. 27. The 57-year-old Rock Valley resident will begin in the role Jan. 16 and will serve the remainder of previous auditor Ryan Dokter’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
