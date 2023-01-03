ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Constellation Brands' Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Beer Supply Chain

Constellation Brands stock is trading lower after the company reported inflationary struggles in its beer supply chain, despite strong performance of its core beer portfolio. The company said it plans to continue price increases on its beer products to match higher operating costs plaguing its supply chain. Constellation makes the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade

DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September

LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
Why Boeing Stopped Making the 747 Jumbo Jet

Since its first commercial flight in 1970, Boeing's 747 jumbo jet has flown more than 3.5 billion passengers. The double-decker plane made air travel way more affordable for millions of people around the globe. It is still one the most recognizable planes to take to the skies with its iconic hump, four engines, extensive landing gear and sheer size.
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

WTFilms Chief on Move into Production With ‘Perpetrator,’ Starring Alicia Silverstone, Xavier Gens’ ‘Farang’

Over the past 12 months, Paris-based sales agent WTFilms has produced two features: “Perpetrator,” by Jennifer Reeder (“Knives and Skin”), which will world premiere in the Panorama section at Berlin Film Festival, and Xavier Gens’ thriller “Farang,” which is co-financed and repped by Studiocanal. “Perpetrator,” starring Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”) and Alicia Silverstone, is about an impulsive teenage girl living in a town where young women are being abducted. It is produced by WTFilms’ topper Gregory Chambet, and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. In December, Shudder, AMC Networks’ horror/thriller streaming service, acquired U.S. rights. Reeder calls it “dark but feminine, a nuanced noir,...

