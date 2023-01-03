Over the past 12 months, Paris-based sales agent WTFilms has produced two features: “Perpetrator,” by Jennifer Reeder (“Knives and Skin”), which will world premiere in the Panorama section at Berlin Film Festival, and Xavier Gens’ thriller “Farang,” which is co-financed and repped by Studiocanal. “Perpetrator,” starring Kiah McKirnan (“Mare of Easttown”) and Alicia Silverstone, is about an impulsive teenage girl living in a town where young women are being abducted. It is produced by WTFilms’ topper Gregory Chambet, and Derek Bishé for Divide/Conquer. In December, Shudder, AMC Networks’ horror/thriller streaming service, acquired U.S. rights. Reeder calls it “dark but feminine, a nuanced noir,...

