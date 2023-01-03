CES is full of odd and weird things, and Ember is somewhat one of those things. Ember is a product that has been available and on sale for quite some time. But this year, Ember is back at CES with a new mug, the Travel Mug 2+. And the big new feature on this product is that it supports Apple’s Find My app. So, you’ll be able to go into the Find My app, find your AirPods, your Mac, and now…. your coffee mug.

2 DAYS AGO