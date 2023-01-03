Read full article on original website
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Android Headlines
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld launches January 26
Razer announced the Edge cloud gaming handheld back in 2022 at RazerCon, but it’s officially announcing the launch date for the device at CES 2023. We already knew the device would be coming this year but Razer had been tightlipped about a launch date for the Edge up until now. The good news for anyone wanting to get their hands on one, is that the wait is almost over.
Android Headlines
Over 70 million people are using Roku
Roku is touting that it has over 70 million active users around the globe. That means that Roku has grown right around 10 million since this time last year. That’s not too bad, about a 14% increase year-over-year. In the fourth quarter alone, Roku saw these numbers increase by 4.6 million users. Which means quite a few people got some kind of Roku device over the holidays.
Android Headlines
Ever lost your coffee mug? Ember's Travel Mug 2+ mug aims to fix that
CES is full of odd and weird things, and Ember is somewhat one of those things. Ember is a product that has been available and on sale for quite some time. But this year, Ember is back at CES with a new mug, the Travel Mug 2+. And the big new feature on this product is that it supports Apple’s Find My app. So, you’ll be able to go into the Find My app, find your AirPods, your Mac, and now…. your coffee mug.
Android Headlines
This OLED TV can stick onto any surface and runs on batteries
CES is where we typically see some pretty crazy tech gadgets that get announced. And a lot of the time, they never actually go on sale. The Displace TV fits into that camp, though we do hope it goes on sale at some point. Basically, Displace TV is a 55-inch...
Android Headlines
Best of CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme
Lenovo stole the show at CES with its beastly Lenovo Tab Extreme. CES 2023 is going on now, and several tech companies are showing off their latest and greatest projects. Among them, Lenovo took the wraps off of its latest and most powerful tablet, and it’s a beast! This is the Lenovo Tab Extreme. This productivity-focused tablet will definitely help you get some serious work done.
Android Headlines
Best Of CES 2023: Dell Concept Nyx Gamepad
Dell’s Concept Nyx gamepad brings excitement to the controller space. The Dell Concept Nyx gamepad looks like just another controller at first glance, but there’s a lot of exciting features there that made it a CES showstopper and one of the best things we’ve seen all week. As we said, it looks like a just a plain old controller from Alienware. Something you’d see from a gaming brand that wants to venture into the controller space. But Dell, and of course Alienware, weren’t content to create just another controller.
Android Headlines
MagSafe-like fast wireless charging coming to Android
MagSafe-like fast wireless charging is coming to Android. How? Well, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has unveiled a new standard, the Qi2. The Qi2 is basically here to replace Qi charging, which many of you are familiar with. The Qi2 standard will bring MagSafe-like fast wireless charging to Android. The...
Android Headlines
Twitter data of over 200 million users is on sale for just $2
Twitter has suffered a massive data breach impacting more than 200 million users. The leaked data set reportedly contains personally identifiable information such as email addresses, names, screen names, follow counts, location, profile picture URLs, and account creation dates of Twitter users. All this information is available on a hacker forum for as little as $2.
Android Headlines
First OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year, as testing begins
The very first OnePlus tablet could launch mid-year. According to a new report, it has entered private testing in India. The tablet’s codename is ‘Aries’, if this report is to be believed. This information comes from MySmartPrice, and the info has been received from an unnamed source.
Android Headlines
Razer reveals its biggest Blade gaming laptop ever at CES
Every year like clockwork, Razer announces a refreshed lineup of Blade gaming laptops at CES, and this year it’s introducing the new Blade 16 and Blade 18. Two new size categories that push performance to new heights for gamers. The standout here is the Blade 18. Razer’s biggest gaming...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't getting Samsung's new UDR 2000 display
Samsung recently unveiled its UDR 2000 OLED display for smartphones with a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. The company showcased the new display product at CES 2023, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, US. The timing of this unveiling suggested this display solution may debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month. At least the Ultra model could have got it. But not to be. Two different tipsters have confirmed this.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone
There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Android Headlines
Key Galaxy S23 Ultra specs revealed in a fresh leak
Samsung‘s 2023 flagships are almost here. The company will reportedly launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. Rumors and leaks have already revealed plenty about the new phones. And as we inch closer to the launch event, new leaks keep surfacing. A noted tipster recently shared some of the key specs of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It isn’t a whole new set of information, but there are quite a few takeaways in the latest leak. Let’s check those out.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today
I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 camera samples are here, and not provided by OnePlus
For those of you who are wondering if the OnePlus 11’s camera is any good, well, you’re in the right place. The OnePlus 11 launched in China yesterday, and its camera samples have just surfaced. Unofficial OnePlus 11 camera samples are now available. Now, these camera samples have...
Android Headlines
Qualcomm just announced the iPhone 14's biggest feature is coming to Android
Qualcomm is announcing Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023 this week. The company claims that this is the “World’s first satellite-based solution capable of supporting two-way messaging” for premium smartphones. So how is this different from what Apple announced on the iPhone 14 last year? Well, this is...
Android Headlines
You'll be able to rent TV and movies through Plex soon
Plex today is announcing that TV and movie rentals are just around the corner. After the last few years of waiting, Plex says it should have TV and movie rentals ready for users soon. Initially the company planned to have this feature out quite some time ago. It was first announced at CES in 2020, but then hit snags due to the pandemic. This was followed by a bug with Android TV, Android mobile, and Amazon Fire TV devices that would randomly stop the streaming playback whenever ads came up.
