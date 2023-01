Police in Milwaukee are still counting, but it is guaranteed that 2022 was another record year for homicides. Police say there were 214 homicides as of Saturday the 28th, but that number likely went up over the weekend. In 2021 there were 193 homicides, in 202 there were 190, and in 2019 there were just 97. No one is saying why there was another spike in killings in the city this year, just like no one is offering a solution to make sure 2023 isn’t another record year as well.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO