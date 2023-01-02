Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. The coverage information in the maps will assist officials in determining how much the state will get from $42 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The map then will be used by state officials to determine what areas will receive assistance to expand broadband services. “Dunn County is working very hard to expand broadband services for its residents,” said Kristin Korpela, Dunn County manager. “We need accurate information on who in the county has good coverage and who does not to make the best case for state funding.”

