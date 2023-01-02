Read full article on original website
New Names Behind the Badges
Eau Claire and Chippewa counties have new sheriffs. Sheriff Dave Riewestahl and Sheriff Travis Hakes both took their oaths of office yesterday. Riewestahl takes over after not only the election, but former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s suicide. Hakes takes over in Chippewa County after years as the police in Elk Mound.
Emergency Calls Jump in 2022
Firefighters in Eau Claire say 2022 was a record year for calls. The fire department yesterday said they responded to 10 thousand 641 calls for help over the past year. That’s nearly a thousand more calls than in 2021. Most of those calls were medical calls, as opposed to fires. Eau Claire’s growing population is getting the credit or blame for the jump in calls.
Learn First Aid & Lifesaving Skills
An upcoming class offers the community a chance to learn lifesaving skills. The February 1 class First Aid & CPR/AED for Adult, Child, and Infant will take place at no cost to Osseo area community members due to a grant from the Osseo Community Foundation. Those that successfully complete the 4.5-hour class will be certified by the American Red Cross® as a First Aid & CPR/AED Provider.
Dunn Co. Residents Urged To Check Map, Broadband Coverage
Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. The coverage information in the maps will assist officials in determining how much the state will get from $42 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The map then will be used by state officials to determine what areas will receive assistance to expand broadband services. “Dunn County is working very hard to expand broadband services for its residents,” said Kristin Korpela, Dunn County manager. “We need accurate information on who in the county has good coverage and who does not to make the best case for state funding.”
Local Warming Shelters and Ice Rinks Adjust For Weather
Boyd, Putnam Heights, and Roosevelt warming shelters and ice rinks will be closed this afternoon due to. Pinehurst warming shelter will be open this evening from 4:00pm-7:00pm for sledding and gear share. The ice rinks at Pinehurst are not skateable and will not be available tonight.
Clear Lake Authorities Seek Information After Robbery At True Value
On 1/1/2023 at 836pm, Clear Lake PD was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing. On 1/2/2023, the store management discovered US Currency cash and change missing. Upon reviewing their security video, it was discovered that two subject entered the store and removed two containers with US Currency Cash and Change. The lost totaled about $250.00, mostly in US Currency coins.
Inmate Sentenced In Jail Stabbing
Eau Claire jailers say an inmate stabbed another man in the neck with a pencil. It happened back in August. The inmate, 41-year-old Gregg Shiver, was sentenced last week. Prosecutors say Shiver got into a fight with another inmate in the jail’s common room, and during their scuffle stabbed him in the neck several times. Shiver pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated battery. A judge sentenced him to four years of probation.
