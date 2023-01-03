Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Warming Shelter to Resume Normal Operations Next Week
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh warming shelter will resume its normal operations after the county briefly took over during a staffing shortage. The Day by Day Warming Shelter temporarily transformed into an emergency shelter, operated by Winnebago County employees during a recent cold snap. Day by Day staff...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Fire Department Makes History, Receives over 10,000 Calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Fire Department broke a record heading into 2023. The department announced Friday that it responded to over 10,000 calls in 2022 — the first time in its history. The official total was 10,405 — averaging out to 29 calls each day. This...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Leaders Revisit Passenger Rail Service
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak’s Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
wtaq.com
24 Arrested in Green Bay During Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
wtaq.com
Trial for Woman Accused of Shooting Oconto Falls Police Officer Postponed, Again
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The trial for a woman accused of taking a gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer was postponed Friday from March 8 to May 30. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the...
wtaq.com
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
wtaq.com
Scott Blevins: The Mindset of a High-Performing Manager
Dairy manager Scott Blevins shares the habits, routines and principles that build his resilience and endurance to stay on top of his game while managing 6,500 cows, 6,600 youngstock and a team of people at Wiese Bros. Farms in Greenleaf, Wisconsin. What you’ll learn:. – Staying physically, mentally and...
wtaq.com
Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
wtaq.com
Several Pets Dead After Fire Above Bar in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Several pets died in a fire in a second-floor apartment above The Bullpen Wednesday night. Crews were called to the 200 block of W. 9th St. for a report of a fire above the bar just before 10 p.m. They found heavy fire...
wtaq.com
Court-Appointed Doctor Deems Schabusiness Competent to Stand Trial
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A doctor testified Friday that he believes Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man, but the judge will wait to hear from another doctor hired by the defense before making a decision. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Report Less Shots Fired in 2022 Than 2021
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were fewer shots fired cases in the City of Green Bay for 2022 compared to 2021. Crime analysts tracked a 25.6% decrease in these cases. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to a high volume of calls in the fourth quarter.
wtaq.com
Bellevue Woman Arrested For Unfounded 911 Calls
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — In early October, the Brown County Public Safety Communication Center started receiving multiple anonymous 911 calls for service on Seville Dr. in the Village of Bellevue. The complaints ranged from disturbances, drug allegations, and weapons calls. Each call was dispatched on its merit and...
Comments / 0