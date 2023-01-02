Read full article on original website
Related
715newsroom.com
A Second Term Begins
Wisconsin’s governor began his second term in office by asking for more. Governor Tony Evers yesterday said he wants more money for local governments, more money for public schools, more people enrolled in Medicaid, and more abortion access in the state. The governor used his inauguration speech to push for them all. Evers said he is ‘jazzed as hell’ to start another term as governor. He may not get much of what he wants. Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to spend more and expand Medicaid in the past, and there’s nothing to say they changed their minds.
715newsroom.com
New Proposal Pitches Tax-Free Retirement
One of the first budget proposals for the new year would make retirement tax free in Wisconsin. Republican state Rep David Steffen has a proposal that would exempt the first 100 thousand-dollars in income for single folks, and 200 thousand-dollars for married folks from state taxes. Steffen says allowing people to keep more of their own money in retirement may keep more people in Wisconsin.
715newsroom.com
Minimum Wage Stays Flat in WI
Wisconsin is standing-out in the Midwest for what it didn’t do on New Year’s Day. Wisconsin did not raise the minimum wage. Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan all raised their starting wages. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is officially seven-dollars and 25-cents, but most jobs are offering far more than that. Iowa is the only other neighbor in the Midwest that didn’t raise the minimum wage to start the year. In all, 23 states across the country hiked their minimum wage to begin 2023.
715newsroom.com
New Year, New Laws
It’s a new year and that means a host of new laws in states and cities across the country are now in effect. Twenty-seven states will see minimum wage increases in 2023. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to 15-dollars and 74-cents, the highest rate in the U.S. Meanwhile, California and Washington will now require employers to share information about their salaries to prospective employees beginning January 1st. And Maryland and Missouri will be the latest states to offer legalized recreational marijuana.
715newsroom.com
WI Sees Plump at the Pump
There’s another big jump in Wisconsin gas prices. Triple-A says the statewide average went up nine-cents overnight to three dollars and eleven-cents a gallon for regular. That’s also up over 20-cents from this time last week. In Madison the average sits at three-14 a gallon, up ten cents from yesterday and up over 25-cents from last week.
715newsroom.com
Missouri Man Sentenced to Prison in Connection to Kenosha Violence
A Missouri man is heading to federal prison for bringing an illegal gun to Kenosha during that city’s nights of violence back in 2020. The Justice Department announced last week that 42-year-old Michael Karmo will spend a little more than five years in prison for bringing at least four guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to Kenohsa. Prosecutors say he wanted to attack BLM and Antifa supporters. Karmo is a convicted felon, and therefore should not have had any weapons. He pleaded guilty in the case.
715newsroom.com
WI Holds Steady in Coaches Poll
Wisconsin holds steady at 15th in this week’s college basketball coaches poll. The Badgers secured a 76-to-66 win over Western Michigan last Friday to extend their winning streak to five games. The full Big Ten schedule gets underway tomorrow night as the Badgers host Minnesota.
Comments / 0