Two Milwaukee men are in custody in connection with an assault with a firearm and subsequent high speed chasein Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police chief Aaron Goldstein says the incident started following a reported assault of a Milwaukee woman at a house party on Western Avenue early Sunday morning. Goldstein says the victim’s vehicle was stolen after the woman went to the hospital, and was later involved in a high speed pursuit. Goldstein says the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle pulled into a truck stop on Pioneer Road and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed head on into a sheriff’s squad car. The driver, a 30 year old Milwaukee man, was arrested following a short foot chase. Goldstein says a suspect in the assault, also from Milwaukee, was later arrested.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO