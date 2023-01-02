Read full article on original website
Minimum Wage in Washington In 2023 Is The Highest Among The States
New rules for Washington’s employers went into effect at the start of 2023 and as of January 1, Washington state now has the highest minimum wage in the country. Washington State Workers Will Now Get the Highest Minimum Wage. In 2022 inflation rate took a huge bite out of...
Learn 5 New Laws Assisting Residence of WA State in 2023
Did Washington State Have Any New Laws Pass for 2023?. It's a brand new year and with the arrival of 2023 welcomes new laws for Washington State residents. More money for workers, more care for the environment and more assistance to the homeless are currently in effect. 1) Minimum Wage.
If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted
It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
Low wages, student debt create shortages in behavioral health workforce
According to a recent report by the Washington Workforce Training & Education Coordinating Board’s Behavioral Health Workforce Advisory Committee, low wages and high student debt levels are driving shortages and turnover among counselors, social workers, psychologists and other behavioral health workers in Washington. Experts recommend state lawmakers consider two...
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
A Second Term Begins
Wisconsin’s governor began his second term in office by asking for more. Governor Tony Evers yesterday said he wants more money for local governments, more money for public schools, more people enrolled in Medicaid, and more abortion access in the state. The governor used his inauguration speech to push for them all. Evers said he is ‘jazzed as hell’ to start another term as governor. He may not get much of what he wants. Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to spend more and expand Medicaid in the past, and there’s nothing to say they changed their minds.
Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023
From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
New bill aims to reduce waste by cutting down on unnecessary packaging
SEATTLE — Confused about recycling? A new bill announced Wednesday could fix that. Washington state Sen. Christine Rolfes and Rep. Liz Berry are backing the Washington Recycling and Packaging Act. The so-called WRAP Act is aimed at reducing waste by cutting back on the growing amount of unnecessary packaging.
Washington state's new solution for foster parents and child care
Every year, Washington state struggles to find placements for hundreds of foster care kids. One problem is that a lot of licensed foster parents in Washington can’t take in kids under 5. Washington has about 8,000 children in foster care. The rule barring some parents from taking in kids...
Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state
Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Minimum Wage Stays Flat in WI
Wisconsin is standing-out in the Midwest for what it didn’t do on New Year’s Day. Wisconsin did not raise the minimum wage. Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan all raised their starting wages. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is officially seven-dollars and 25-cents, but most jobs are offering far more than that. Iowa is the only other neighbor in the Midwest that didn’t raise the minimum wage to start the year. In all, 23 states across the country hiked their minimum wage to begin 2023.
WFB, COUNTRY Financial Cut Ties
Washington Farm Bureau announced Sunday an end to its decades-long partnership and endorsement agreement with COUNTRY Financial. “We appreciate the relationship we’ve had over the years and the products COUNTRY provided our members,” said Rosella Mosby, WFB president. “There are exciting opportunities to grow our membership organization for the future, engaging those individuals and families who support farmers and ranchers, and continuing to make Washington agriculture the best example of success in the nation.”
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
Proposed bill in WA to reduce unneeded packaging
Those oversized boxes filled with bubble wrap and packing peanuts may soon be a thing of the past. Some Washington state lawmakers are pushing the "Washington Recycling and Packaging" or "WRAP" act.
New year starts with carbon emission cap law in Washington state
(The Center Square) – To ensure Washington reaches its targeted greenhouse gas limit, the state is enforcing a program that caps overall carbon emissions and permits businesses to receive allowances equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. The state’s Cap and Invest Program is targeting roughly 75% of statewide carbon emissions with its implementation this year. Washington businesses covered under the program generate emissions that exceed 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, according to the state. Examples of businesses that fall under...
OSPI to ask for free school meals for all students
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing to provide school meals at no cost to all Washington students. Under a proposal announced this week by Reykdal, all of Washington’s 1.1 million students would receive school meals at no charge as part of their basic education. “When students are hungry, their...
12 of Washington’s Priciest Harley Davidsons for Sale
Harley Davidson dealerships are spread out all over Washington, from Silverdale to Spokane Valley and on down to Vancouver. The other day in my office I thought randomly, I wonder what are the most expensive Harley Davidsons for sale in Washington state? This was a random thought because I don't even own a motorcycle.
Year in Review: Inslee Reflects on Achievements for 2022
In his 2022 year in review, Washington Governor Jay Inslee touted the state’s actions regarding green energy, environmental protections, the securing of abortion rights, solving the housing crisis, preventing gun violence and many other items. The review was published on Inslee’s Medium page on Dec. 30, touching on how...
New Proposal Pitches Tax-Free Retirement
One of the first budget proposals for the new year would make retirement tax free in Wisconsin. Republican state Rep David Steffen has a proposal that would exempt the first 100 thousand-dollars in income for single folks, and 200 thousand-dollars for married folks from state taxes. Steffen says allowing people to keep more of their own money in retirement may keep more people in Wisconsin.
