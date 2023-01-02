ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

97 Rock

If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted

It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vancouver Business Journal

Low wages, student debt create shortages in behavioral health workforce

According to a recent report by the Washington Workforce Training & Education Coordinating Board’s Behavioral Health Workforce Advisory Committee, low wages and high student debt levels are driving shortages and turnover among counselors, social workers, psychologists and other behavioral health workers in Washington. Experts recommend state lawmakers consider two...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
715newsroom.com

A Second Term Begins

Wisconsin’s governor began his second term in office by asking for more. Governor Tony Evers yesterday said he wants more money for local governments, more money for public schools, more people enrolled in Medicaid, and more abortion access in the state. The governor used his inauguration speech to push for them all. Evers said he is ‘jazzed as hell’ to start another term as governor. He may not get much of what he wants. Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to spend more and expand Medicaid in the past, and there’s nothing to say they changed their minds.
WISCONSIN STATE
KUOW

Changes to Washington employment laws and wages in 2023

From changes to minimum wages, ride-share drivers, and employment transparency, new rules for Washington's employers went into effect at the start of 2023. Washington state is joining California, Colorado, and New York City by becoming more transparent about pay in job postings. "With the start of the new year, businesses...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
WASHINGTON STATE
715newsroom.com

Minimum Wage Stays Flat in WI

Wisconsin is standing-out in the Midwest for what it didn’t do on New Year’s Day. Wisconsin did not raise the minimum wage. Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan all raised their starting wages. Wisconsin’s minimum wage is officially seven-dollars and 25-cents, but most jobs are offering far more than that. Iowa is the only other neighbor in the Midwest that didn’t raise the minimum wage to start the year. In all, 23 states across the country hiked their minimum wage to begin 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
pnwag.net

WFB, COUNTRY Financial Cut Ties

Washington Farm Bureau announced Sunday an end to its decades-long partnership and endorsement agreement with COUNTRY Financial. “We appreciate the relationship we’ve had over the years and the products COUNTRY provided our members,” said Rosella Mosby, WFB president. “There are exciting opportunities to grow our membership organization for the future, engaging those individuals and families who support farmers and ranchers, and continuing to make Washington agriculture the best example of success in the nation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

New year starts with carbon emission cap law in Washington state

(The Center Square) – To ensure Washington reaches its targeted greenhouse gas limit, the state is enforcing a program that caps overall carbon emissions and permits businesses to receive allowances equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. The state’s Cap and Invest Program is targeting roughly 75% of statewide carbon emissions with its implementation this year. Washington businesses covered under the program generate emissions that exceed 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, according to the state. Examples of businesses that fall under...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

OSPI to ask for free school meals for all students

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing to provide school meals at no cost to all Washington students. Under a proposal announced this week by Reykdal, all of Washington’s 1.1 million students would receive school meals at no charge as part of their basic education. “When students are hungry, their...
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

12 of Washington’s Priciest Harley Davidsons for Sale

Harley Davidson dealerships are spread out all over Washington, from Silverdale to Spokane Valley and on down to Vancouver. The other day in my office I thought randomly, I wonder what are the most expensive Harley Davidsons for sale in Washington state? This was a random thought because I don't even own a motorcycle.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Year in Review: Inslee Reflects on Achievements for 2022

In his 2022 year in review, Washington Governor Jay Inslee touted the state’s actions regarding green energy, environmental protections, the securing of abortion rights, solving the housing crisis, preventing gun violence and many other items. The review was published on Inslee’s Medium page on Dec. 30, touching on how...
WASHINGTON STATE
715newsroom.com

New Proposal Pitches Tax-Free Retirement

One of the first budget proposals for the new year would make retirement tax free in Wisconsin. Republican state Rep David Steffen has a proposal that would exempt the first 100 thousand-dollars in income for single folks, and 200 thousand-dollars for married folks from state taxes. Steffen says allowing people to keep more of their own money in retirement may keep more people in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

