Wisconsin’s governor began his second term in office by asking for more. Governor Tony Evers yesterday said he wants more money for local governments, more money for public schools, more people enrolled in Medicaid, and more abortion access in the state. The governor used his inauguration speech to push for them all. Evers said he is ‘jazzed as hell’ to start another term as governor. He may not get much of what he wants. Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to spend more and expand Medicaid in the past, and there’s nothing to say they changed their minds.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO