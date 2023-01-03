Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
$3 Billion Forecast to be Invested in New Anchor Handlers to Meet Floating Wind Demand
Floating wind is an emerging technology. Currently being tested in small scale demonstration and pilot projects, global floating wind commissioned capacity at the end of 2022 was less than 200 megawatts (MW). By 2030, close to 11 gigawatts (GW) of commercial scale wind farms are planned to be commissioned in Europe and the Asia Pacific Region. Then, 2030-2035 will see a period a high commissioning activity as the U.S. joins established European and Asia Pacific markets. Floating installed capacity is forecast to reach 63 GW by 2035. This translates to the installation of close to 4,000 floating turbines, over 16,000 anchors and close to 17,000 mooring lines. These are the findings of a new report and market forecast for floating wind farm installation vessel demand through 2035 prepared by Intelatus Global Partners.
marinelink.com
Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform
Hess Corp on Thursday said drilling results expected this month could add a seventh platform in Guyana, which would lift the nascent oil producing nation's output above the 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day planned. The U.S. oil producer is part of the Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that...
marinelink.com
Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn
U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
marinelink.com
Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover
Lifting cargo cranes, ships and grain dryer in Sea Port of Odessa, Black Sea, Ukraine. Copyright Oleksandra/AdobeStock. Costs for hiring ships to transport commodities from the Black Sea have risen by more than a fifth since the start of the year, reflecting higher war risk insurance rates, industry sources said.
marinelink.com
Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years
Norway plans to export around 122 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in 2023, in line with last year’s level, and to maintain this volume for the next four or five years, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said on Thursday. The output for 2022, which had...
marinelink.com
What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?
January brings with it the expectation that the United States' first commercial wind farm in federal waters will start generating power by year end, the promise that permitting for close to 5 gigawatts (GW) of projects will be finalized within the year and that federal agencies will auction leases containing more than 15 GW in the Gulf of Mexico, in the Central Atlantic and offshore Oregon by the end of the year.
marinelink.com
Interview: Grant Pecoraro, US Managing Director, Incat Crowther
Grant Pecoraro, is the U.S. managing director for naval architecture and marine engineering company Incat Crowther. The Australia-based firm’s Incat Crowther USA arm has been in business for over 10 years, and the broader Incat Crowther group is approaching 50 years in business. To date, Incat Crowther has delivered more than 650 vessels, with 130 vessels currently on the order books.
marinelink.com
New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off California
Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia) The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted a U.S. proposal to increase...
marinelink.com
China Eases Australian Coal Ban
The increasing need to secure energy supplies after easing COVID-19 restrictions has pushed China to gradually resume Australian coal imports and urge domestic miners to boost their already record output. The lifting of the unofficial ban on Australian coal imports, which were halted in 2020 in a fit of Chinese...
marinelink.com
VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 Robotic Vessel Reaches Norway
Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 has reached Norway after a long journey from Vietnam, where its hull was built last year at the Vard Vung Tau shipyard. "Our first new ship has arrived in Norway, having set sail on its maiden voyage from Vietnam in November. Installation of the payload equipment and remote systems will now commence ahead of the ship entering service on offshore data acquisition tasks in the coming months," Ocean Infinity, a seabed survey and ocean research company based in the United States, said Thursday.
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Travelers arriving from abroad are no longer required to undergo expensive and time-consuming quarantines.
marinelink.com
Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Last week, Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock GmbH delivered a new LHM 800 High Rise mobile harbor crane to its customer Port Esbjerg. The delivery took place shortly after an incident in the Kiel Canal, in which an LHM 600 ordered by Port Esbjerg was damaged while passing under the Holtenau High Bridge.
marinelink.com
CMA CGM Completes Russia Exit
French-based shipping group CMA CGM has completed its withdrawal from the Russian market by divesting stakes in terminals through an asset swap, the company said. “With this finalized transaction and the decision to suspend all new bookings to and from Russia since March 1st, 2022, the CMA CGM Group will no longer be involved in any entities operating in Russia,” it said in an emailed statement.
marinelink.com
TSC, Offshoretronic in Offshore Wind Monopile Installation Collab
OTSC Offshore Corporation (“TSC”), a subsidiary of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Spain-based offshore vessel and equipment design firm Offshoretronic. The MoU entails bringing together Offshoretronic's technical engineering experience in offshore wind transportation and installation, and TSC offshore equipment design...
marinelink.com
Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal
German logistics firm HHLA and Cosco are close to finalizing an agreement for the Chinese shipping giant to take a stake in a terminal at Hamburg's port, HHLA said on Friday. "We can confirm that... it has been possible to agree on concrete conditions for CSPL's (Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd) participation in HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH," HHLA said in a statement.
Comments / 0