Australia news live: Covid testing for China travellers ‘not an especially onerous requirement’, Chalmers says

China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll
The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Airline slammed after unruly male passenger flying business class urinated on woman traveling from New York
Air India has been blasted as “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” over its handling of one of two recent incidents that saw male passengers urinating on fellow long-haul travelers. India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Thursday that Air India had not...
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has "done some very preliminary work" to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
China threatens countries Covid testing Chinese people after Australia brought in the measure
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he's not concerned about China threatening retaliatory action with new COVID testing requirements due to come into effect.
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The Margin: Almost 80% of Americans think the U.S. will experience great economic difficulty in 2023
A new year is often a time when people think about making positive changes in their lives, but it turns out Americans are not feeling great about 2023. This is particularly true about the economy. According to a new poll from Gallup, 79% of Americans think 2023 will be full...
70% of Chinese megacity infected with Covid, doctor says
As China battles a massive surge in Covid cases, a senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals has claimed that 70 per cent of the city’s population has been infected.The wave of cases comes after the Communist regime loosened draconian Covid restrictions overnight, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai and a member of the city’s Covid-19 expert advisory panel, was quoted as saying the majority of the city’s 25 million people may have been infected.“Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 per...
Thailand brings back proof of Covid vaccination requirement for travellers
Thailand is bringing back rules requiring proof of Covid vaccination for travellers entering the country. The move follows the news that China will relax its travel restrictions from 8 January, meaning inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine. As shared by the Bangkok Post, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviraku said: “New measures are necessary because Thailand is a major destination for travellers from many countries including China but the measures must be non-discriminatory.”“The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because Covid-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar,” he...
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
