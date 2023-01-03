Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
What to Watch Sunday: ‘What Happened’ to Rudy Giuliani is subject of CNN doc series
The series explores how Giuliani went from being “America’s mayor” after 9/11 to a key architect of President Donald Trump’s election conspiracies.
Schumer, Jeffries team up to bring the bacon home to New York
The Brooklyn duo laid out their vision for helping their home state and building the Democrats' platform.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EST
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The 13-3 ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
