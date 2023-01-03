ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse

The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: CB Davontae Harris, DL Naquan Jones, DB Mike Brown. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. Copyright © 2023 The Associated...
NEW YORK STATE
WTOP

Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hill

Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.  “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful…

