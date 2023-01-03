Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-4) There’s absolutely no question in my mind the Eagles win this game. They’re the better team, they’re at home, they have more at stake, they haven’t lost to the Giants at home since Chip Kelly was coach and they just beat them by 26 in East Rutherford last month. Jalen Hurts raises everybody’s level of play, and whether or not the Giants play their starters or backups, I just can’t imagine Hurts letting the Eagles lose this game to this team in this situation. That said, if Gardner Minshew starts? I have no faith in him winning a must-win game against anybody in any stadium. Minshew has ability, there’s no question about that. But the quarterback I saw against the Saints last weekend looked like he just wasn’t up to the challenge of facing a competitive team in a high-leverage situation. I get that it takes the entire team to win or lose a game, but it all starts with the quarterback and Minshew’s inability to make even the simplest throws in key moments was alarming. You can put up good numbers with a bad Jaguars team or against a bad Jets team. But can you win an important game with a No. 1 seed on the line? I’m not optimistic. So assuming Hurts starts. … If Minshew starts? Just flip those numbers.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why coaching 49ers rookie QB Purdy is 'fun'
Brock Purdy has been a 49ers revelation over the past month. Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has quarterbacked San Francisco to four wins in his first four NFL starts. A vast, versatile arsenal of weapons surrounds Purdy in the 49ers' offense, from running back Christian...
NBC Sports
Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers rookies' growth
Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled NFL veterans. But they did experience one head-scratching moment -- their muffed handoff attempt in Week 11 -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme. On Thursday night, the running back shared on his Instagram story a...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime. The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic...
NBC Sports
Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy makes it really easy to coach him
Brock Purdy has been impressive as a seventh-round rookie quarterback put into duty for the 49ers. Part of the reason why he’s been able to keep the club a viable Super Bowl contender has been the talent around him. But he’s also been particularly coachable, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NBC Sports
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game if needed
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game...
NBC Sports
Jaguars win AFC South by beating Titans 20-16
The Jaguars are headed to the playoffs in Trevor Lawrence‘s second season and in Doug Pederson’s first as the team’s head coach. They beat the Titans 20-16 with a gritty, physical team victory. The Jaguars won their last five regular-season games, including a sweep of the Titans....
NBC Sports
Kerr jokingly hopes Lacob buys A's after success with Warriors
Steve Kerr is rooting for the Oakland Athletics to stay put. Kerr joined 95.7's The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Thursday, where he discussed Warriors owner Joe Lacob's reported interest in acquiring the Los Angeles Angels and hoped that Lacob would turn his sights to a local team. "I actually...
NBC Sports
‘You won the game of life’: Damar Hamlin receives positive update from doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs suffer another bad loss to Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- The final score, a 115-101 Warriors loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center, was secondary. What mattered most was the returns of Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala, as well as the health of Klay Thompson. Wiggins and Iguodala being back on the floor...
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs abstained from vote to change playoff rules following cancellation
The final tally for Friday’s vote to change the existing rule regarding the impact of cancelled games, per a source with knowledge of the numbers, went like this: 25 yes, three no, four abstentions. That’s only one more “yes” than the rules require to change rules. As to the...
NBC Sports
Eagles activate Gardner-Johnson in flurry of roster moves
The Eagles activated NFL interception leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Injured Reserve Saturday as part of a flurry of roster moves in advance of their pivotal game against the Giants Sunday. Gardner-Johnson has missed the last five games after suffering a lacerated kidney during the Eagles’ win over the Packers on...
