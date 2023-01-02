Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
KWCH.com
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More questions are coming in about the change in Kansas’ food sales tax rate that took effect on Jan. 1. Shawn Lawrence is one of several people who reached out to 12 News with questions about what he noticed on his receipt after a trip to Walmart on Sunday.
Will KS lawmakers drop the food tax to 0% in 2023? GOP Senators are backing the move
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing her “Axing Your Taxes” plan this year, which includes a renewed push for an immediate elimination to the state’s food sales tax. Some Republicans in the state Senate say they’re also on board with that part of the Governor’s plan. Republican Senator Brenda Dietrich, Vice Chair […]
KWCH.com
Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. “On...
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
KWCH.com
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once the calendar moved to Jan. 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food was supposed to drop to 4 percent from where it had been for a while -- 6.5 percent. But that’s not what some shoppers are seeing on their receipts. Local sales...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
A major retailer overtaxed customers in Kansas. Here’s how you can request a refund
Did you get charged too much sales tax on your grocery purchases? Here’s how to check.
WIBW
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
Walmart overtaxed Kansas customers on food purchases this week
Walmart said Wednesday that it overcharged customers who bought food in Kansas this week after a reduction in the state's food sales tax went into effect.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents
Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
KWCH.com
Gov. Laura Kelly details plan on ‘Axing Your Taxes’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Wednesday to outline her “Axing Your Taxes” plan, which she says will help save money for Kansans. After touring a local Child Start facility, the governor detailed her plan which includes getting rid of the sales tax on groceries, diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as a sales tax holiday on school supplies.
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas skies
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The last time anyone saw this astronomical event was during the time of the Neanderthals. That was 50,000 years ago – and now – it’s set to return to planet Earth. The comet was discovered at the Zwicky Transient Facility in early march of 2022. Thus, it’s name: C/2022E3(ZTF). The comet is […]
southarkansassun.com
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023
Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
lawrencekstimes.com
Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
Comments / 0