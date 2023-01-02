ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. “On...
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin

State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
Kansas joins Ohio fight against railroad crossing blockage safety hazards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has signed onto a brief with Ohio which intends to fight safety hazards created by blocked railroad crossings. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says as one of his last moves in office, he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a petition from Ohio for writ of certiorari in a case that could give states the jurisdiction to regulate railroad traffic and improve public safety - especially at blocked crossings.
Three Rebates Of $150 To $700 For Eligible Kansas Residents

Kansas will help the most marginalized groups in its communities. The state plans to give financial support to residents who get excluded by other relief and aid projects. The programs will focus on helping older, disabled, and low-income citizens. The rebates start at $150 and go up to $700. What is the money for and what rules determine eligibility?
Gov. Laura Kelly details plan on ‘Axing Your Taxes’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Wednesday to outline her “Axing Your Taxes” plan, which she says will help save money for Kansans. After touring a local Child Start facility, the governor detailed her plan which includes getting rid of the sales tax on groceries, diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as a sales tax holiday on school supplies.
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas skies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The last time anyone saw this astronomical event was during the time of the Neanderthals. That was 50,000 years ago – and now – it’s set to return to planet Earth. The comet was discovered at the Zwicky Transient Facility in early march of 2022. Thus, it’s name: C/2022E3(ZTF). The comet is […]
Kansas Eligible For Up To $700 Tax Refunds This 2023

Kansas residents are eligible for up to $700 in tax refunds this 2023. The tax refunds are due to the three tax relief programs provided by the state. This 2023, the state of Kansas will be providing three tax relief programs to its residents. The programs include two property tax relief, namely, Kansas Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors (SAFESR) and the Homestead Refund. The Utility & Sales Tax Rebate is the third program. The residents can get tax relief payments of $150 to $700. These payments are intended to help old and disabled residents with low incomes, as reported by Johnson.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
