Wisconsin State

PBS Wisconsin will feature Milton House, Underground Railroad, on January episode of ‘Wisconsin Life’

By RYAN SPOEHR
 5 days ago

The Jan. 5 episode of “Wisconsin Life” on PBS Wisconsin will feature a tour of the Milton House and background on the local history of the Underground Railroad. The episode will air Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Underground Railroad was a secret network of routes for Blacks to escape slavery in the South in the 1800s. The network went through the Milton House.

“Wisconsin Life” is a show produced by PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio that highlights local history, but each episode details a new city or region of the state. During the production of the episode, host Angela Fitzgerald spoke with Milton House Museum Executive Director Keighton Klos about the Underground Railroad and some about the Goodrich family.

Fitzgerald suggested the Milton House as a potential location of the show. Fitzgerald and producer Kelly Saran spent a day at the museum last summer to work on the show.

“What surprised me was the role Wisconsin had in the abolitionist movement and how many freedom seekers came to Wisconsin,” Saran said. “People crawled through the tunnel, and we walked through it. That was moving and was so impactful.”

When local historian Doug Welch served as the museum’s assistant director, he and then-staff member Kari Klebba worked to “change the narrative” around the Milton House, which meant to bring the Milton House’s Underground Railroad history to the forefront. Welch was proud that Fitzgerald and Saran used the PBS Wisconsin platform to tell Milton’s history, especially that of the Underground Railroad.

“It’s very rewarding to see things like this happen. It’s important that media organizations are retelling the stories,” Welch said.

Klos, who has continued that mission, said the episode will help with the museum staff’s goal to increase awareness.

“We want to let people know about it because that’s what we are trying to do. We’ve heard people say they’ve lived here for years but didn’t know it was here,” Klos said.

loretta
5d ago

Wow this sounds so interesting about a such a horrific time for far to many but it seems some people did the right thing thank god Everyone should know the truth and the truth should be taught in schools not some whitewashed version of whatever whoever decides sounds good to their race’s narrative.

Jefferson County, WI
