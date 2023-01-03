ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Hornets come out firing, blow out Bucks

Charlotte guards Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball took turns raining 3-point baskets on the host Milwaukee Bucks, and the Hornets put together a record-setting first quarter in a 138-109 romp on Friday night. Charlotte scored 51 first-quarter points, tying the NBA record for most points in an opening quarter and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Lauri Markkanen (49) carries Jazz past Rockets

Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 131-114 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Markkanen finished 15-for-27 from the floor and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line. The 25-year-old Finland native, whose previous high was 38 points, also corralled eight rebounds.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy