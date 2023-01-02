Read full article on original website
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi scores only goal as Forest move out of relegation zone
Southampton manager Nathan Jones said the "blame lies solely with me" as bottom-of-the-table Saints lost to Nottingham Forest for their sixth successive Premier League defeat. Forest recorded their first away league win of the season and moved out of the relegation zone, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal at St Mary's.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five...
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
BBC
Garang Kuol: Hearts among clubs keen on loan deal for Newcastle & Australia forward
Manager Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts have done enough to land a loan deal for "huge prospect" Garang Kuol. The Australia forward, 18, visited the Edinburgh club for talks, having recently moved from Central Coast Mariners to Newcastle United. The English Premier League club want to arrange a loan for the...
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Swansea City recall forward from Plymouth Argyle loan
Swansea City have recalled Morgan Whittaker from a season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle. Whittaker, 21, has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring nine goals in 25 third-tier appearances since moving to Home Park last July. The forward has made only three Championship starts for Swansea having joined from Derby...
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Fulham
Leicester City made it 3 defeats from 3 matches in the festive period, falling to Fulham by a score of 1-0 at the King Power on Tuesday. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored an early goal with more than a little help from the City defence. The Foxes were dominant in the second half but couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno in the Cottagers’ goal.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports
Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals
Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
Norwich City set to hire David Wagner as head coach to succeed Dean Smith
Norwich City have appointed David Wagner as head coach to succeed Dean Smith, who was sacked by the Championship club last week
BBC
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
SB Nation
On this day (5 Jan 2008): Significant changes ahead as Keane left feeling ‘ashamed’ by Wigan defeat
Sunderland’s defence was becoming increasingly problematic as the 2007-08 season progressed; the team had begun the new year in a perilous Premier League position, after enduring a number of comprehensive defeats. In truth, the defence was very poor, and Keane was feeling the heat. Defeats against Chelsea (5-0), Luton...
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86
Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
