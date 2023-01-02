ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five...
BBC

Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan

Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
BBC

Garang Kuol: Hearts among clubs keen on loan deal for Newcastle & Australia forward

Manager Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts have done enough to land a loan deal for "huge prospect" Garang Kuol. The Australia forward, 18, visited the Edinburgh club for talks, having recently moved from Central Coast Mariners to Newcastle United. The English Premier League club want to arrange a loan for the...
BBC

Morgan Whittaker: Swansea City recall forward from Plymouth Argyle loan

Swansea City have recalled Morgan Whittaker from a season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle. Whittaker, 21, has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring nine goals in 25 third-tier appearances since moving to Home Park last July. The forward has made only three Championship starts for Swansea having joined from Derby...
SB Nation

Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Fulham

Leicester City made it 3 defeats from 3 matches in the festive period, falling to Fulham by a score of 1-0 at the King Power on Tuesday. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored an early goal with more than a little help from the City defence. The Foxes were dominant in the second half but couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno in the Cottagers’ goal.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports

Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals

Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
BBC

Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
BBC

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC

'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'

Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
BBC

'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
Reuters

Soccer-West Ham joint-chairman Gold dies at age 86

Jan 4 (Reuters) - West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold died at the age of 86 on Wednesday following a short illness, the Premier League club said. A life-long West Ham fan, Gold played for the club's boys team and youth side. He became joint-chairman in 2010.
BBC

Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair

League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy