Have you ever come out of a doctor’s appointment feeling frustrated, fobbed off and like the entire endeavour was a colossal waste of time? So many of us have been there. You psych yourself up, make the appointment and book half a day off work to allow for all that time you’ll inevitably spend staring at your phone in the waiting room of the clinic. Then, when your moment comes, you step up, sit down opposite your friendly neighbourhood GP and prepare to make your case – only to emerge, eight and a half minutes later, feeling like you’re no further forward than when you went in.

4 HOURS AGO